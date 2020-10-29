Beginning next month, prospective jurors in McDonald County can choose to communicate with the court by text or email, as the McDonald County Circuit Court implements the new Show-Me Jury system.

The McDonald County Circuit Court will mail new Show-Me Jury questionnaires starting Nov. 4 for jury service beginning Jan. 1, 2021.

"A big benefit to the public will be the ease of contacting and communicating with the courts," Tanya Lewis, circuit clerk, said.

"Although Show-Me Jury is not completely paperless, it allows our potential jurors to do more online and choose how they want the court to let them know if they have been excused or disqualified for serving or if their service has been postponed or canceled. It really has made jury service so much more convenient for our citizens."

Here is how Missouri's new Show-Me Jury system works:

Missouri's new Show-Me Jury system will still rely on the circuit court to send the questionnaire for jury service through the U.S. Postal Service.

When potential jurors receive the questionnaire, they will go online to www.courts.mo.gov/ejuror to complete their juror qualification forms. This online questionnaire lets them choose their preferred method of communication with the court -- whether by postal service, email or even text message.

For prospective jurors who remain in the pool of qualified jurors after completing their questionnaires, the local court will continue to send the summons via USPS mail.

Potential jurors who believe they are not qualified for jury service under state law can follow the online instructions to submit their necessary documentation electronically.

For potential jurors who provide the appropriate contact information, the local circuit clerk's office can notify them by text message or email before they report for service if their service no longer is needed.

Potential jurors who do not have access to a computer or who prefer not to communicate information electronically may call the circuit clerk's office at 417-223-7512 to request paper copies of necessary documents or additional information as needed.

Missouri courts will not ask anyone to provide confidential information over the telephone or by email. The Show-Me Jury system is designed to give citizens a choice regarding how they want to communicate with their local courts about potential jury service. Any telephone call or email threatening the recipient with fines or jail time for failure to comply are fraudulent, are in no way connected with Missouri courts, and should be immediately reported to local law enforcement officials.

"Juries are a hallmark of the American justice system and we truly appreciate the willingness of our citizens to serve as jurors," Lewis said. "Through the Show-Me Jury system, we hope to make that service much easier and more convenient."