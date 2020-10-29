Beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 2, Missouri Route 90 will be closed east of Noel and west of Jane for construction of the new I-49 bridge over Route 90. Construction is expected to take up to two months.

All lanes of Route 90 will be closed where the interchange is being built. Drivers will have access to driveways and entrances on either side of the closure but will not be able to drive through the work zone. They will be directed to use a detour, denoted by signage, down McDonald County Route H, I-49, U.S. Route 71 and Missouri Route 90. Signs and message boards will alert drivers to upcoming work zones.

This project is part of the larger I-49 Missouri/Arkansas Connector project that will complete the final five miles of I-49 between Pineville and the Missouri/Arkansas state line.