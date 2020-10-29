Margarett Lee Billinger

June 29, 1948

Oct. 17, 2020

Margaret Lee "Peggy" Billinger, 72, of Granby, Mo., died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Granby House.

She was born June 29, 1948, in El Reno, Okla., to Daniel Alen and Virginia Lee (Mason) Tech. She moved to the Anderson, Mo., area in 1991.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Estes B. Billinger Jr.; her parents; and a grandson, Colton A. Talley.

Survivors include two daughters, Denise King, Amber Kriegar; and a granddaughter, Raven Talley.

No formal services are planned at this time.

Otis Gayle Brock

Nov. 28, 1933

Oct. 25, 2020

Otis Gayle Brock, 86, of Anderson, Mo., died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, while at Mercy Hospital in Joplin, Mo.

He was born Nov. 28, 1933, in Neosho, Mo., to Otis Carmon and Bernice (Byler) Brock. He graduated from Anderson High School and furthered his education at NEO in Miami, Okla., and OSU in Stillwater, Okla. He served as a U.S. Air Force pilot. He was a farmer throughout his life. He served eight years as Western Commissioner of McDonald County and 14 years on the McDonald County School Board. He was of the Baptist faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Ruth Anne Brock; a son, Phillip Brock; two brothers, Jerry and Lonnie Brock; and two sisters, Cherry Stillions and Connie Estes.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Brock of the home; a son, Kim Brock (Pam) of Stillwater; two daughters, Teresa Ramm (Ron) of Carl Junction, Mo., Anne Brock of Oak Ridge, Tenn.; two stepsons, Jess Comer (Lisa) of Lockwood, Mo., Jack Comer of Huntsville, Ark.; and 12 grandchildren.

Graveside services are 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Peace Valley Cemetery in Anderson with Pastor James Townsend officiating.

Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson is in charge of arrangements.

Opal Marie Hildreth

June 22, 1926

Oct. 19, 2020

Opal Marie Hildreth, 94, of Joplin, Mo., formerly of Grove, Okla., died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in her home.

She was born June 22, 1926, in Ottawa County, Okla., near Wyandotte, to James and Flora Bell (Richie) Conduff. She was a lifelong area resident and a homemaker throughout her life. She enjoyed quilting, gardening and spending countless hours with her family. She was of the Assembly of God faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands, Raymond Mathia and Robert Hildreth; two children, Ralph and Evelyn Mathia; a grandson, Richard Mathia; four brothers; and one sister.

She is survived by her six children, Larry Mathia (Mary) of Wyandotte, Jim Mathia (Jenean) of Grove, Carol Rountree (David) of Miami, Okla., Debbie Farmer (Eddie) of Joplin, Dennis Mathia of Noel, Sheila Dickens (Nick) of Granby; nine grandchildren; and companion, James Wiand.

Graveside services were held Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Howard Cemetery near Turkey Ford in rural Delaware County, Oklahoma, with Tony Kinzer officiating.

Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo., was in charge of arrangements.

Mary Nell Laurie

Oct. 13, 1924

Sept. 6, 2020

Mary Nell Laurie (nee Trupke), former librarian at McDonald County High School (Anderson, Mo.) from the late 1960s to mid-1970s, passed away in her sleep on Sept. 6, 2020. She was 95 years old.

She was born Oct. 13, 1924, in Waukesha County, Wis., to Elsie (nee Olson) and Paul A. Trupke. She was a resident of Ginger Blue, Mo., for more than 40 years where she lived with her husband Colonel Patrick W. Laurie. Following his death in 1996, she moved to Bigelow, Ark., to be near her daughter Mary, and spent the past two years in an assisted living facility in Conway, Ark.

She is survived by two daughters, Mary Laurie of Bigelow, Marcia Todd of Arlington, Texas; and her sister, Jean Hoffmann of Cambridge, Wis.

Arrangements were with Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, www.bishopcritesfuneralhome.com.

Dominic Nicholas Parsons

Oct. 5, 2005

Oct. 24, 2020

Dominic Nicholas Parsons, 15, of Stella, Mo., died suddenly Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, from injuries sustained in an ATV accident.

He was born Oct. 5, 2005, in Rogers, Ark., to William Matthew and Madison (Stay) Parsons. He and his family resided in Gravette, Ark., before moving to Stella, in 2016. He went through the eighth grade in Neosho, prior to being home-schooled. He enjoyed football, track, music and being outdoors. He was an active member of Splitlog Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Stan Parsons.

He is survived by his parents, Matt and Madison Parsons of the home; four siblings, Miah, Carmella, Henley and Thatcher, all of the home; paternal grandmother, Taffi Parsons of Noel, Mo.; maternal grandparents, Nancy and Ray Curtis of Gravette and Eddie and Esther Stay of Monroe, Wash.

Funeral services are 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Splitlog Baptist Church, with Pastors Shan Cobb and John Bartholomew officiating. Private interment will follow at Tracy Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at the church.

Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo., is in charge of arrangements.

Jessica Janae Reed

July 14, 1985

Oct. 22, 2020

Jessica Janae Reed was born Sunday, July 14, 1985, in McAlester, Oklahoma, and passed from this world into the arms of Jesus, on Thursday, October 22, 2020, in Jane, Missouri.

Jessica was a caring, fun-loving devoted mother. Her world revolved around and she lived for her daughter, Journey. Jessica was a driven, successful single mother. She loved spending time with Journey on school projects, parties, crafts, anything outdoors, and raising bunnies together. Everyone that knew her, would agree she had a bright magnetic personality and a beautiful engaging smile that could light up any room.

She was a true outdoors lover. Always camping, kayaking, and fishing on the river, four-wheeling every chance she got. Jessica enjoyed growing a garden and could build anything. She loved country music and spending time with her friends and family.

Jessica attended grade school and junior high in Bentonville, Arkansas. She was a survivor and graduated from the Show Me Challenge Program at Camp Clark in Nevada, Missouri, on her 16th birthday. She was always there for others no matter the time of day or night. That would explain her desire and accomplishment of becoming an EMT/Paramedic and Phlebotomist after graduating from Crowder College in Neosho, Missouri, in 2015. She went to work for Mercy in Bella Vista, Arkansas, and Joplin, Missouri. Later working at Heartland Dialysis Center in Neosho. She was currently employed at the McDonald County Health Department in Pineville, Missouri.

Jessica is survived by her daughter, Journey (Pearl) Janae Michaels of the home; her parents, Jerry Don and Christa Bonebrake; a sister, Meagan Blakeley; husband, Jacob; nephews, Daniel Warford, Archer Blakeley; and niece, Oakleigh Blakeley, all of Jane, Missouri. Grandparents, Jerry and Faye Bonebrake of Pineville, Missouri, Lynda Reed-Davison of Bella Vista, Arkansas, Bill and Shirley Reed of Eureka Springs, Arkansas. Her Aunt Susan and Uncle James Fickel along with her Aunts Laurel Reed, Melynda Reed-Norriss and Uncle Jonathan Reed and Aunt Tiffany. Jessica is also survived by several close cousins and dear friends. One special neighbor Thaddeus Boman.

Jessica had a beautiful heart that will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She lived life to the fullest and her life will be cherished by all who knew her. She was always taking pictures and creating memories with her "Journey Pearl" and she left all of us....in the middle of a memory. Jessica, you will be in our hearts forevermore.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Missouri. A private family service will be held at a later date. Serving as pallbearers are Jonathan Reed, Jerry Bonebrake, Daniel Warford, Archer Blakeley, Jacob Blakeley. Final resting place will be in the Pineville Cemetery, Pineville, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, tributes may be made to "Journey's Fund" at Arvest Bank.

Richard T. "Bud" Sanders

June 22, 1954

Oct. 22, 2020

Bud Sanders was born on June 22, 1954, in southwestern Missouri. In a life defined by hard work, he was fiercely dedicated to his family. From a young age, when his own father suffered a stroke, Bud shouldered the responsibility of caring for, supporting, and protecting his family; he never wavered from those values. A small-business owner, he taught his children the value of fairness, pragmatism, fortitude, and self-sufficiency.

Bud Sanders was an incredibly kind man with a sharp sense of humor and a wicked sweet tooth -- especially when it came to peaches.

Bud was always ready to hear a funny story about his grandkids, methodically work through a problem, give a little fatherly advice, or just chat about the weather. His quiet intelligence and willingness to listen made him an invaluable sounding board and a comfort in times of uncertainty.

Bud was fascinated by the workings of the natural world -- bringing a quiet excitement that ranged from the newest scientific discoveries about space to teaching his children and grandchildren how to appreciate wildlife, livestock, and the best conditions for growing tomatoes. He loved hunting and fishing. Spending time in the woods and hills with his dogs and friends always put a smile on Bud's face.

He had a meticulous nature and found satisfaction in doing things right and well. Bud was a dead-eye marksman and had a gentle calm with hounds, horses, and cattle. He embraced simple pleasures and laughed easily. He was a rock for his family and a loyal, grounded friend.

Bud met his wife Deborah almost 30 years ago, and although, at times an unlikely pair, they built a life that they were proud of and a relationship that was filled with love, laughter, and comfort.

He taught his daughters to be better parents and humans simply by showing what it means to always be there for someone.

His loss will be felt deeply by all those who knew him, but his legacy will be carried on proudly by his daughters and their families.

Bud is preceded in death by his parents, Don and Kathleen (Delys) Sanders of Spitlog, Mo.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Loel and Shawn Kathmann of Kennewick, Wash., and Megwyn and Jess Sanders-Andrews of Dousman, Wis.; his stepdaughters and stepsons-in-law, Sarah and Steve Hagedorn of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Erin and Josh Altschule of Kennebunk, Maine, their daughter Sasha; and his grandsons, Crosby Delys, with whom he shared a profound connection, Frazier Delys, who was his fishing buddy and shares his eye color, and his namesake, Richard Bode, who shares his one Vulcan ear.

At Bud's request, a traditional memorial service will not be held. Bud's wish was to be cremated and his ashes spread in the woods and hills he loved.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Arc of Tri-Cities through its website www.arcoftricities.com.

