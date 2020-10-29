More sidewalk improvements are scheduled for downtown Noel.

Noel Betterment Association officials announced last week that three additional sections of Main Street's sidewalks will undergo improvement. Officials plan to replace sidewalks and reclaim green space.

The first section includes the space from the former 219 Restaurant down to the small building by Lonnie's Repair Shop.

Officials will then focus on a second section, which includes the two sidewalk areas in front of Arvest Bank.

A third area includes work on the same side of the street, in front of Arvest Bank, but further down.

Several grants from the Arvest Foundation have spurred the work.

Officials also plan to plant some small evergreen trees, which can be decorated for the holidays.

The trees are pending approval by local utility officials.

The Noel Betterment Association first completed sidewalk improvements in the spring of last year. The Methodist Church and Ozark Funeral Home contributed to the last project.