Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports Opinion Community Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Noel Sidewalk Improvements Scheduled October 29, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

More sidewalk improvements are scheduled for downtown Noel.

Noel Betterment Association officials announced last week that three additional sections of Main Street's sidewalks will undergo improvement. Officials plan to replace sidewalks and reclaim green space.

The first section includes the space from the former 219 Restaurant down to the small building by Lonnie's Repair Shop.

Officials will then focus on a second section, which includes the two sidewalk areas in front of Arvest Bank.

A third area includes work on the same side of the street, in front of Arvest Bank, but further down.

Several grants from the Arvest Foundation have spurred the work.

Officials also plan to plant some small evergreen trees, which can be decorated for the holidays.

The trees are pending approval by local utility officials.

The Noel Betterment Association first completed sidewalk improvements in the spring of last year. The Methodist Church and Ozark Funeral Home contributed to the last project.

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT