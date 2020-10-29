RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County libero Kaycee Factor dives to save a ball as teammate Katelyn Ferdig looks on during the Lady Mustangs 25-14, 25-18, 25-18 win over Cassville on Oct. 21 at MCHS.

The McDonald County High School volleyball team won a pair of matches last week while losing its Big 8 Conference crossover match to Mount Vernon to close out the regular season with a 19-14 overall record, including a 5-1 record for second place in the West Division of the Big 8 Conference.

On Oct. 20, McDonald County claimed a 25-14, 25-21, 18-25, 25-11 win over Seneca at Seneca High School.

Sydnie Sanny had 16 kills to lead the Lady Mustangs. Katelyn Ferdig added 14 and Shye Hardin eight. Erin Cooper chipped in with 46 assists and three service aces, while Kaycee Factor had 24 digs.

In a makeup match against Cassville on Oct. 21 at MCHS, the Lady Mustangs swept the Lady Wildcats, 25-14, 25-18, 25-18.

In the first set, the score was tied 9-9 before the Lady Mustangs went on an 11-2 run on the way to a 25-14 win.

McDonald County jumped out to a 15-8 lead in the second set, but Cassville closed to 18-13 before the Lady Mustangs went on to take a 25-18 win.

McDonald County trailed 10-8 in the third set but rallied for a 16-11 lead with eight straight points on the way to a 25-18 win.

Ferdig had nine kills and Sanny seven to lead McDonald County, while Cooper had 24 assists and Factor had 18 digs. Sanny added three service aces.

McDonald County dropped a 22-25, 18-25, 12-25 decision at Mount Vernon on Oct. 22 in the crossover match.

Sanny had 10 kills while Cooper had 25 assists and Factor added 33 digs to lead McDonald County.

The Lady Mustangs began the Missouri Class 4, District 10, Volleyball Tournament at Branson on Oct. 27 against Neosho. The winner of that match faced the winner of the top-seeded Branson and Monett match the same night in the championship match on Oct. 28.