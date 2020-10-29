The McDonald County High School soccer team fell to 9-7 for the season with a 2-0 loss to Joplin on Oct. 20 at Joplin High School.

The Eagles took a 1-0 lead about five minutes into the game. The score remained 1-0 until Joplin added a goal in the final seconds of the match to make the final score 2-0.

McDonald County closes out its regular season on Oct. 29 at Webb City before beginning Missouri Class 3, District 12, Boys Soccer Championships on Oct. 31 at 4 p.m. at Neosho High School.

The Mustangs will face Webb City for the second time in three days in the second match of the day. The winner will advance to the finals to play the winner of the Neosho/Carl Junction match at 6 p.m. on Nov. 3, also at Neosho High School.

The nationally-ranked Neosho Wildcats received the top seed, followed by Webb City, McDonald County and Carl Junction.