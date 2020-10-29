The McDonald County Historical Society will honor veterans on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, with a drive-by event.

Due to social distancing, the historical society will not hold an indoor event this year. They will send cards to veterans who have participated in events in the past. On Veterans Day, there will be a display outside the historic courthouse museum in Pineville. Veterans are invited to drive by between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., and there may be treats handed out.