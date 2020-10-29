Local organizers of a fall festival want to bring the community together for some fun.

"We thought it would be really cool to offer something to the community so everyone could meet the neighbors," co-organizer LaSandra McKeever said.

Monty Muehlebach, the owner of Cowboy Catering and pastor of Sims Corner Church, has hosted a fall festival for his church for the past four years. This year, he and McKeever Mountain Farms have joined efforts to host and promote a family-friendly event that is free.

Muehlebach said he hopes the festival will resonate with neighbors.

"I hope for people to see that we are a close community of people and that there is a community that folks can be a part of, not just in the times of need, but also in the times of rejoicing, bringing back those times of neighborly fellowship," Muehlebach said.

"Back in the day, in the old days, people got together. There were community picnics," McKeever said. "Throughout the years, the area has a great history of bringing people together," she said. "In the 1900s, people would get together and eat, and enjoy the festivities."

Fall Festival -- Mountain Happenings at Sims Corner -- is set for Saturday, Oct. 31, and located at 10289 Route E, Pineville, Mo. The all-outdoors, family-friendly event is free. More than 15 acres are available for folks to enjoy a variety of events, meet other neighbors and build community.

A chili cook-off will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Every person will receive two tickets on which to vote, McKeever said. Twelve competitors are currently entered in the contest, she added.

Hayrides, a bonfire, smores, a puppet show, carnival games, a line-up of 30 vendors and more are part of the festivities.

One of the highlights is a free barbecue dinner by Cowboy Catering Company. The dinner will begin at 5 p.m.

Longview Mill has donated 50 bales of hale to add a genuine festival look and to provide seating for folks throughout the day.

Events begin at 10 a.m. and conclude at 6:30 p.m. with the puppet show and the announcement of the chili cook-off winner.

The festival has sparked considerable interest as more and more people are committed to volunteering and vendors have committed to selling their goods, McKeever said.

Muehlebach said he is thankful for all the volunteers this year, especially the McKeevers, who have "taken a vision and made it a reality."

Organizers hope the festival will be the beginning of something bigger. "We want to give back to the community," McKeever said. "We want to support the community and our merchants. We're excited about it."