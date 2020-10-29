Division I

The following cases were filed:

Christina G. Boyd vs. Luis E. Boyd. Dissolution.

Brittney J. Polk vs. Brandon A. Polk. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Izzabel L. Blevins. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

The following cases were heard:

Barbara A. Tomlinson vs. James K. Tomlinson. Judgment of dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Holly E. McKinney. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Seth M. Reavis. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

John W. Reed. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Brady Calvin Shafer. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Anglin Family Investments vs. Austin D. Williams. Unlawful detainer.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Brett Reinke. Suit on account.

Mohamud A. Abdullahi vs. Perla K. Arteaga. Property damage.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Justin Mills. Breach of contract.

State of Missouri:

Izzabel L. Blevins. Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width -- resulting in an accident.

Travis P. Thompson. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident.

Dietrich C. Bandy. Gross weight exceeded 80,000 pounds.

Weston M. Marcoux. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Emily A. Davis. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways.

Steven C. Buttry. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Robin C. Kopejtka. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Jason A. McCaleb. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Chandler D. Page. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Sierra M. Sutton. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Hansen Kalles. Possess black bass of illegal length.

Luke N. Penner. Unlawfully operate all-terrain vehicle within a stream or river.

Felonies:

Porfirio Torres. Leaving scene of motor vehicle accident -- physical injury.

Willy S. Reed. Domestic assault.

David A. Watkins. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and unlawful use of weapon -- possess weapon and a felony controlled substance.

Tommy E. Harrold. Domestic assault.

James M. Martin. Resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony.

Amanda Dowell/ Burglary and theft/stealing.

Brandon L. Yeary. Domestic assault.

Billy J. Walls. Receiving stolen property.

Joshua J. Simon. Burglary, domestic assault and assault.

Jared King. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.

Lori A. Moura. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.

Adam W. Austin. Domestic assault.

Matthew P. Oldnettle. Assault.

The following cases were heard:

Crown Asset Management, LLC vs. Jessica Black. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Tammy Chapman. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Unifund CCR, LLC vs. Misty Cypret. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Jocelyn Gabriola. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Rosalie Pilipino. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Mid American Credit Union vs. Cole Williams. Contract -- other. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Natalie Marie Andrews. Theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Jesse L. Banks. Theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Siang Bik. Fish without a permit. Guilty plea. Fine of $49.50.

Christian D. Carter. Fish without a permit. Guilty plea. Fine of $93.50.

Cody J. Coburn. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Denis Cortez-Sanchez. Possess speargun on unimpounded waters or adjacent banks. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

Michael J. Dewitt. Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width -- resulting in an accident.

Bernadette A. Eisnaugle. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $71.

Kristin T. Fox. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less. Guilty plea. Fine of $304.50.

Thomas L. Garcia. Fish without a permit. Guilty plea. Fine of $49.50.

Cheryl Ann Grady. Theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Brittney M. Harlow. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Cory A. Heffner. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less. Guilty plea. Fine of $304.50.

Christopher M. Jimison. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less. Guilty plea. Fine of $304.50.

Kimmie L. Kell. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Hunter Larey. Fish without a permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

Luis A. Licon. Fish without a permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

Piper Lucas. Passing bad check. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Holly E. McKinney. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Armando Mexicano Jr. Failed to drive within right lane of highway with two or more lanes in same direction. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Lawrence E. Moritz. Fish without a permit. Guilty plea. Fine of $93.50.

Damion D. Newell. Trespassing. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Jesse I. Olsen. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Luke M. Penner. Unlawfully operate all-terrain vehicle within a stream or river. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

Britney JoMichele Polk. Failed to stop for steady red signal at crosswalk/stop line/point nearest intersection. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Roger L. Reese. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Selena D. Reints. Peace disturbance. Guilty plea. One year unsupervised probation.

Brady Calvin Shafer. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident. Guilty plea. Fine of $185.50.

Trever C. Shirley. Fish without a permit. Guilty plea. Fine of $49.50.

Sarah E. Silvers. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Sarah E. Skaggs. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Kelvin D. Smith. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways. Guilty plea. Fine of $210.50.

Skyler D. Smith. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less. Guilty plea. Fine of $304.50.

Byron L. Spears Tabor II. Possess speargun on unimpounded waters or adjacent banks. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

Jackson Stewart. Fish without a permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

Heidi Threet. Trespassing. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Devin S. Tipton. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

John E. Tullis. Failed to drive within right lane of highway with two or more lanes in same direction. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Mitchell J. Webb. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Felonies:

Jason A. Duncan. Property damage. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Jeremy D. Skaggs. Resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.