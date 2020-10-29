Covid-19 has undeniably affected the function of the judicial system on a national and local level in 2020.

Circuit Clerk Tanya Lewis explained that, at the beginning of the year, the Supreme Court established operational phases and the County Commission ordered the courthouse close its doors to all non-essential operations. This put an immediate halt on many hearings, from civil cases to criminal trials.

Phase One of reopening courts, which was instated in March, allowed for 10 people to convene in the courtroom, while Phase Two, instated in September, allowed for 25 people to convene. The courthouse was operating in Phase Three, which lifted all restrictions, until another positive case forced the court back into Phase One last week.

These restrictions created multi-faceted challenges for plaintiffs and defendants, as well as attorneys, prosecutors and courthouse faculty.

Lewis said many defendants voluntarily waived their right to a speedy trial in favor of public health measures, ultimately slowing the process for plaintiffs too. Extra security and screening at entrances and exits also put a strain on bailiffs, who were responsible for checking individuals in and out of court, as well as maintaining recommended capacities.

"It was hectic trying to get people in and out for court," Lewis said. "We had a queue system, similar to a restaurant, and would notify them when it was time to enter the courtroom."

Lewis said that Bailiff Stephanie Sweeten manned the door for so many months that she began counting the days she had been stationed there.

Another more local setback came about when two of the eight court clerks tested positive for covid-19 and were forced to quarantine for two weeks. Because many court clerk duties simply cannot be completed from home, Bailiff Sweeten, Treatment Court Administrator Alissa Hendricks, retired clerk Kathy Underwood and Lewis' husband, Heith, rose to the challenge and kept the wheels of justice turning.

Despite the constant curveballs and delays, the McDonald County Courthouse has seen little difference in the number of cases being heard this year compared to the last.

From the beginning of this year up to September, there were 850 civil cases, such as divorces and protection orders, 867 criminal cases, and 421 traffic violations. In 2019, there were 839 civil cases, 863 criminal cases, and 569 traffic violations.

"I can only describe this year as bizarre," Lewis said. "It's just been ... 2020" -- a sentiment that is shared by many.