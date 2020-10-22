The McDonald County High School soccer team split a pair of 1-0 games last week at home.

On Oct. 13, McDonald County beat Marshfield 1-0 on a first-half goal by Saw Eh. The goal was set up by a pass from Irael Marcos that Eh took down the middle of the field and knocked past the goalie.

Logan-Rogersville returned the favor by handing the Mustangs a 1-0 loss on Oct. 15.

McDonald County is now 9-6 for the season heading into its Oct. 20 match at Aurora. The Mustangs then travel to Joplin on Oct. 22.