The McDonald County High School soccer team split a pair of 1-0 games last week at home.
On Oct. 13, McDonald County beat Marshfield 1-0 on a first-half goal by Saw Eh. The goal was set up by a pass from Irael Marcos that Eh took down the middle of the field and knocked past the goalie.
Logan-Rogersville returned the favor by handing the Mustangs a 1-0 loss on Oct. 15.
McDonald County is now 9-6 for the season heading into its Oct. 20 match at Aurora. The Mustangs then travel to Joplin on Oct. 22.
