Ina 'Loretta' Baker

Oct. 11, 1923

Oct. 15, 2020

Ina "Loretta" Baker, 97, of Jay, Okla., died Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at her home with family by her side.

She was born Oct. 11, 1923, in Gravette, Ark., to James Wilson and Minnie Adeline (Riggs) Boan. She married Charles "Wayne" Baker Oct. 3, 1941, in Siloam Springs, Ark. Her formative years were spent in Southwest City, Mo., where she graduated high school. She was a homemaker, accountant for Hyman-Michaels Company and gathered eggs in their poultry business. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Southwest City.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 64 years, Wayne Baker (June 27, 2006); two brothers, Ruben Boan, Lloyd Boan; two sisters, Ethel Mae Sterner and Loria Campbell.

Survivors are one son, Charles Wayne Baker Jr. (Marilyn) of Rogers, Ark.; three daughters, Mary Jane Ott (George) of Joplin, Mo., Cheryl Ann Wetzel (David) of Jay, Catherine Crawford (Gary) of Jay; and 13 grandchildren.

A graveside service was held Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at the Southwest City Cemetery in Southwest City, Mo., with Pastor Rob Grimm and Pastor Ricky Williams officiating.

Arrangements were by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Robert Edgar 'Bob' Buttram

May 31, 1940

Oct. 18, 2020

Robert Edgar "Bob" Buttram, 80, of Anderson, Mo., died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Mercy Hospital Joplin, Mo.

He was born May 31, 1940, in Albuquerque, N.M., to John H. and Evelyn (Welch) Buttram. He led a varied life, enjoying golf, fantasy league sports and bridge.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brothers, Jack Buttram, John Buttram and Ray Buttram.

He is survived by his children, Robert Michael Buttram (Ana) of Spring, Texas, Michelle Guppy (Todd) of Cypress, Texas, Robert Einar Holt (Pamela) of Middleburg, Va.; and eight grandchildren.

He was one of seven siblings and is survived by brothers, William Buttram of Gravette, Ark., James Buttram of Lanagan, Mo.; and sister, Frances Cook of Diamond, Mo.

Services were held Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, with Pastor Dennis Bergen officiating.

Raymond John Gordon

April 8, 1935

Oct. 16, 2020

Raymond John Gordon, 85, of Pineville, Mo., passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Joplin, Mo. He was surrounded by his family.

He was born April 8, 1935, in New York City, N.Y. He attended public school into the seventh grade. Ray lived with his parents until their health failed. He and his siblings were placed in Mt. Saint Michael's Children's Home Staten Island, N.Y. He attended school at the home and high school at St. Peter's prep school. After graduation from High School, Ray enlisted in the Army. In the Army, he trained at Ft. Dix, N.J.; and the Military Police School at Ft. Gordon, Ga. After training, he was assigned to the 3rd Military Police Co. of the 3rd Infantry Division at Ft. Benning, Ga.

He moved to Liberty, Mo., after he got out of the Army. There, he met and married Beverly Walker. They had three daughters, Alison, Audrey, and Alecia.

Ray continued his education at William Jewell Baptist College and University of MO School of Law while working in various law enforcement jobs in Liberty and Clay County. After passing the bar, he practiced law in Liberty and in Pineville. Later he served as Magistrate and Probate Judge for one term in St. Clair County, Mo.

By 1978 Ray moved back to Pineville, was then single, and practiced law. He met and married Mary Sue (Caldwell, Harnar). They were married February 9, 1980, and remained happily married for the next 40 years until his death. He became head of the Public Defender's Office shortly after they married. He remained there for the next nine years. In 1990, Ray was elected to the office of Associate Circuit Judge of McDonald County, serving two terms. He went on to serve as Senior Judge for the state when asked, also served in municipal judge seats for Anderson, Noel, and Southwest City.

Ray and Mary Sue enjoyed many years of travel, often in their travel trailer out west to the mountains and canyons, as well as national and state parks. Favorite places included Dead Horse Point, UT, white water rafting in Colorado, and a trip to Costa Rica on their 25th anniversary. Ray was an avid photographer, entering his photos in the McDonald County Fair, and winning several ribbons. After his eyesight deteriorated, he really missed looking for that next shot. He also enjoyed hunting, but fishing was his favorite pastime especially with his friend Lonnie at the Noel dam.

Before his health deteriorated, Ray loved going to church with his wife Mary Sue. They worked on many mission projects with their church at that time, Abundant Life Assembly of God, traveling with groups to help churches and orphanages. Ray also spoke on behalf of Voice of the Martyrs for several years, collecting blankets for the Sudanese, and helping at the main office in Bartlesville, OK.

He was preceded in death by his mother, father, two brothers, Larry Gordon and Joe Funk.

He loved his family and prayed for them every day. He was loved by his family and we will miss him.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Mary Sue Gordon; his three daughters -- Alison Gordon of Liberty, Mo; Audrey Saulsbury of Cameron, Mo; Alecia Pierce (Mark) of Blue Springs, Mo.; three step-children, Cindy Kippes of Goodman, Mo., Jerry Harnar (Shelley) and Bev Largent (Dewayne) both of Pineville, Mo.; 19 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. Ray is also survived by a sister, Bunny Mercandante (Richard) of Lindenhurst, NY; a brother John Funk (June) of Spring Hill, Fla.

Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020, at the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes, with Pastor Ken Robinson officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow at Peace Valley Cemetery in Anderson. Those honoring his life by serving as pallbearers are Tanner Harner, Taylor Saulsbury, Josh Gordon, Brian Kippes, Dustin Kippes and Alan Kippes, with Matthew Kippes serving as honorary pallbearer. The family received friends on Wednesday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.

Memorials are being directed to Teen Challenge c/o the funeral home. Arrangements are under the personal care and direction of the Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Missouri.

Billy Gene Rossman

March 2, 1952

Sept. 27, 2020

Billy Gene Rossman, 68, of Seligman, Mo., died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.

He was born March 2, 1952, to Leroy Robert and Betty Marie (Zentz) Rossman.

He was a Vietnam veteran in the U.S. Army. He was a member of the American Legion.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary Rossman; a sister, Kathy Perry; and a brother, Robert W. Rossman.

Survivors include a son, Travis Gene Rossman (Kristin); and a step-daughter, Angela Schlie (Adam); two sisters, Beth Reeves of Galena, Kan., Mary Ann LeMaster of Neodesha, Kan.; three brothers, Harold Rossman of Sedalia, Mo., Stephan Rossman of Baxter Springs, Kan., Raymond Rossman of LaCygne, Kan.; one grandson; one great-grandson; and four step-grandchildren.

