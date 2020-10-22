A lot has changed in the last year for Noel's marshal, Randy Wilson.

"I was appointed in September of last year but got elected in June because of covid-19," Marshal Wilson explained.

In July, the marshal's office also suffered the loss of Sergeant Deputy Marshal John Wynn who served Noel as well as McDonald County as a 911 dispatcher. Recently, they held a memorial for Wynn at Sparks in the Ozarks, an event that he was passionate about.

"It was a great loss to all of us," Marshal Wilson said.

Since Noel's previous Marshal resigned, Wilson has acquired two vehicles for the department and also got a roof for the marshal's office. Marshal Wilson is currently the only full-time officer but has five part-time officers and eight reserves serving the department.

"My goal is to grow and get funding so we can have more full-time officers," he said.

Currently, the department has handled 1,506 cases for the year with disturbances, trespassing and drugs being the most common.

"We are working to continue to get drugs off the streets and reduce crime," Wilson said.

Marshal Wilson's greatest desire is to see Noel move forward and thrive.

"I want to help bring the Christmas City back and I plan on working with other businesses and getting the community involved," he said.