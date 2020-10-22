Courtesy Photo Junior queen attendant Libby Cisneros is escorted by Wade Rickman (85) and Racey Shandley (21).

Courtesy Photo Junior queen attendant Libby Cisneros is escorted by Wade Rickman (85) and Racey Shandley (21).

Courtesy Photo Junior queen attendant Libby Cisneros is escorted by Wade Rickman (85) and Racey Shandley (21).

Courtesy Photo Junior queen attendant Libby Cisneros is escorted by Wade Rickman (85) and Racey Shandley (21).

Courtesy Photo Freshman queen attendant Neveah Dodson was not able to attend the homecoming coronation ceremonies due to the softball district championship game, but her photo was "escorted" by Danny Grider (57) and Logan Harriman (42).

Courtesy Photo Freshman queen attendant Neveah Dodson was not able to attend the homecoming coronation ceremonies due to the softball district championship game, but her photo was "escorted" by Danny Grider (57) and Logan Harriman (42).

Courtesy Photo Freshman queen attendant Neveah Dodson was not able to attend the homecoming coronation ceremonies due to the softball district championship game, but her photo was "escorted" by Danny Grider (57) and Logan Harriman (42).

Courtesy Photo Senior queen candidate Jennifer Estrada-Ayala is escorted by Bailey Lewis.

Courtesy Photo Senior queen candidate Jennifer Estrada-Ayala is escorted by Bailey Lewis.

Courtesy Photo Senior queen candidate Jennifer Estrada-Ayala is escorted by Bailey Lewis.

Courtesy Photo Senior queen candidate Alexa Hopkins was unable to attend McDonald County High School's 2020 football homecoming ceremonies, but her photo is "escorted" by Gabe Sanchez (15) and Kyle Hook (7).

Courtesy Photo Senior queen candidate Alexa Hopkins was unable to attend McDonald County High School's 2020 football homecoming ceremonies, but her photo is "escorted" by Gabe Sanchez (15) and Kyle Hook (7).

Courtesy Photo Senior queen candidate Alexa Hopkins was unable to attend McDonald County High School's 2020 football homecoming ceremonies, but her photo is "escorted" by Gabe Sanchez (15) and Kyle Hook (7).

Courtesy Photo Sophomore queen attendant Kylie Kimbrough is escorted by Ethan Lett (61) and Tyler Nelson (24).

Courtesy Photo Sophomore queen attendant Kylie Kimbrough is escorted by Ethan Lett (61) and Tyler Nelson (24).

Courtesy Photo Sophomore queen attendant Kylie Kimbrough is escorted by Ethan Lett (61) and Tyler Nelson (24).

Courtesy Photo Senior queen candidate Sydnie Sanny is escorted by Kaidan Campbell (54) and Bradley Saylor (67).

Courtesy Photo Senior queen candidate Sydnie Sanny is escorted by Kaidan Campbell (54) and Bradley Saylor (67).

Courtesy Photo Senior queen candidate Sydnie Sanny is escorted by Kaidan Campbell (54) and Bradley Saylor (67).

Courtesy Photo Senior Alexa Hopkins was crowned McDonald County High School 2020 Football Homecoming Queen by Jackson Clarkson. The crowning was held following the Mustangs' 14-13 loss to Nevada due to Hopkins competing at the softball district championship game.

Courtesy Photo Senior Alexa Hopkins was crowned McDonald County High School 2020 Football Homecoming Queen by Jackson Clarkson. The crowning was held following the Mustangs' 14-13 loss to Nevada due to Hopkins competing at the softball district championship game.

Courtesy Photo Senior Alexa Hopkins was crowned McDonald County High School 2020 Football Homecoming Queen by Jackson Clarkson. The crowning was held following the Mustangs' 14-13 loss to Nevada due to Hopkins competing at the softball district championship game.

Courtesy Photo Freshman queen attendant Neveah Dodson was not able to attend the homecoming coronation ceremonies due to the softball district championship game, but her photo was "escorted" by Danny Grider (57) and Logan Harriman (42).

Courtesy Photo Senior queen candidate Jennifer Estrada-Ayala is escorted by Bailey Lewis.

Courtesy Photo Senior queen candidate Alexa Hopkins was unable to attend McDonald County High School's 2020 football homecoming ceremonies, but her photo is "escorted" by Gabe Sanchez (15) and Kyle Hook (7).

Courtesy Photo Sophomore queen attendant Kylie Kimbrough is escorted by Ethan Lett (61) and Tyler Nelson (24).

Courtesy Photo Senior queen candidate Sydnie Sanny is escorted by Kaidan Campbell (54) and Bradley Saylor (67).