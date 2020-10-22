Sign in
Hay Bales Show Off Fall Spirit by Megan Davis | October 22, 2020 at 8:33 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Southwest Aviation heralds in Fall with greetings from Snoopy and The Great Pumpkin.

There's no doubt that fall is in the air -- with pumpkin flavors and fallen leaves galore. And, for two miles between Corner Stone Station and Southwest City Vet Clinic, more than two dozen custom, decorated hay bales line the roadway.

These bales have been crafted by area businesses, churches and community groups.

"During covid times, this is something people can drive by and see," organizer Cheryl Wetzel said. "Our community loves it!"

Creations range from storybook scenes and cartoon characters to fire engines and football stars.

The winning bale will be determined by the number of LIKE's the photo receives on the "City of Southwest City, Mo." Facebook page.

Winners will be announced Friday, Oct. 23, but the decorated hay bales will remain on display.

photo
MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Main Street Lumber's submission was very on brand, with a hay bale decorated to resemble a measuring tape.
photo
MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS The Southwest City Fire Department got creative and created a replica of a fire engine, complete with ladder, hose and bucket.
photo
MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS SWC Tire/J's Drive Thru used a variety of items to recreate the beloved character, Gary, from Spongebob Squarepants.
photo
photo
photo
photo
