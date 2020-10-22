Goodman City Council members approved a housekeeping change to an ordinance that they hope will help the community.

City council members on Tuesday night voted to approve, on its second reading, Bill No. 2020-514, ordinance No. 524, "C-1" Neighborhood Commercial District. City council members deleted "boarding houses" from a phrase that permitted zoning for restaurants and lunchrooms, according to city clerk Georgia Holtz.

Instead, city council members voted to insert "apartment buildings," after the boarding houses deletion. Interest has been shown in developing an old church in that district into apartment buildings, Holtz said.

The written description had stood from its origination in 1997, she added.

In other business, city council members approved a contract with the McDonald County Clerk's Office for printing and preparing the 2020 tax books.

Other business included:

• A report that the city has recorded 11 rentals so far this year for the new community building.

• Police reports for the month of September totaled 211 calls, including 61 traffic stops and 1 pursuit. Approximately 364 hours were covered.

• The water tower painting project is now complete. Public Works personnel also aided in placing signs, alerting people to streets being repaired and repaved. Electrical work has been performed at the ballpark.

• Tax collector numbers so far, through September, include collecting on 86.91 percent of the base owed.

The next city council meeting will take place at 7 p.m. Nov. 3 at the city hall. Though the meeting will be on election day, it shouldn't interfere with polling. Holtz explained that city hall is not a location for voting.