RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County defensive end Garrett Gricks fights off a block to make a tackle on Nevada's Trey Moore as Jared Mora (32) comes in to help Gricks bring Moore to the ground during the Tigers' 14-13 win on Oct. 16 at MCHS.

The Nevada Tigers dealt the McDonald County Mustangs' conference championship hopes a blow with a 14-13 win on Oct. 16 at MCHS.

The Tigers used two long runs to overcome a 13-0 McDonald County lead to hand McDonald County its third loss of the season against four wins, including its first loss in the West Division of the Big 8 Conference.

The first of Nevada's long runs came on the first play from scrimmage after McDonald County took the opening kickoff of the second half and marched 80 yards in eight plays to increase its 7-0 halftime lead to 13-0. The Mustang drive was capped by a six-yard touchdown run by Bailey Lewis.

Taking over on its own 25-yard line, Nevada junior Case Sanderson took a hand-off and went untouched around the right end for a 75-yard touchdown with 7:29 left in the third quarter. Omar Vargas kicked the extra point to cut the Mustangs' lead to 13-7.

Neither team could move the ball on its next two possessions, but Nevada, facing a fourth and four from its own 42-yard line, turned a bad play into a good play that led to its go-ahead touchdown.

Punter Kaden Denney was standing on his own 27 to receive a snap, but the ball sailed over Denny's head and rolled to inside the Nevada 20. But Denney was able to pick up the loose ball and run past a pair of McDonald County players on the way to a first down at the Nevada 49-yard line.

Sanderson picked up two yards on first down before Denney broke a tackle on the way to a 49-yard touchdown on the next play with 8:27 left in the game. Vargas' second PAT of the game proved to be the game-winner.

McDonald County answered with a long drive on its ensuing possession before coming up empty on a fourth and three from the Nevada 19-yard line with 1:50 left in the game.

Cole Martin hit Eli McClain for seven yards and Levi Malone for 10 more to start the drive. Bailey Lewis then carried five consecutive plays 38 yards before Martin carried twice for a first down at the Nevada 27.

After an incompletion, Martin hit Malone for five yards and then ran for two to bring up a fourth and three.

On fourth down, Martin had an open receiver, but his pass was knocked down at the line of scrimmage, giving Nevada the win.

Nevada appeared to be on its way to taking an early lead on its first possession of the game. But, after the Tigers took the opening kickoff and marched to the McDonald County one-yard line, the Mustangs knocked the ball loose from Nevada quarterback Dylan Beachler and recovered on its one-yard line.

McDonald County could not get a first down, but Lewis gave the Mustang defense some breathing room with a 47-yard punt.

After picking up one first down, Nevada failed to convert a fourth and six, giving McDonald County the ball on its own 36-yard line.

Martin ran for 12 yards on the first play and Jack Parnell followed with an 11-yard run. After two plays netted just four yards, Martin hit Trent Alik for eight yards and a first down at the Nevada 29-yard line. Lewis ran for five yards before Martin and Alik hooked up for 17 more to give the Mustangs a first down at the seven.

On second down, Martin hit Alik with a seven-yard touchdown pass with 6:27 left in the half. Jared Mora's PAT gave the Mustangs a 7-0 lead.

McDonald County had a chance to add to its lead before halftime, but a penalty and a fumble dashed those chances.

On the ensuing kickoff following the McDonald County touchdown, Parnell recovered a loose ball on the Nevada 31-yard line.

On fourth and five, Martin hit McClain for 11 yards before runs by Lewis, Parnell and Bailey again gave McDonald County a first down at the Nevada one-yard line. But a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the next play moved the ball back to the 16 and two plays later Martin fumbled when he was hit from the back while scrambling.

Lewis finished with 117 yards on 20 carries while Martin completed 12 out of 18 passes for 92 yards to lead the offense. Alik caught five passes for 40 yards, while Malone had three catches for 24, McClain two for 19, Parnell one for six and Kyle Hook one for three.

The Mustang defense held Nevada to 281 yards, 124 coming on the two long runs.

The Mustangs close out the regular season at Cassville on Oct. 23. A win over the 6-2 Wildcats would give McDonald County its first-ever conference title.