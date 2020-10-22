Division I

The following cases were filed:

None.

State of Missouri:

Joseph Manion. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Ian Raine Barnard. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Elauna R. Knoefler. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Brooklyn M. Winters. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

None.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Freeman Health System vs. Kevin N. Schoening. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Meghan K. Steele. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Carla D. Anderson. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Steve A. Carpenter. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Sandra J. Crabtree. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Jessica B. Divine. Suit on account.

Northwest Arkansas Hospitals, LLC vs. Brittney Bayley. Suit on account.

State of Missouri:

Jose E. Melgar Munoz. Take game fish by spearfishing, possess black bass of illegal length and possess speargun on unimpounded waters or adjacent banks.

Kelly R. Barnes. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Gary E. Cannady. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Jose D. Mandujana Sandoval. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Andres Medina. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Anthony Raper. Possess black bass of illegal length.

Chad M. Garvin. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Carlos M. Aguilar Madrid. Fish without permit for non-resident and possess black bass of illegal length.

Tyler A. Mathews. Driving while revoked/suspended.

Ryan Anthony Gomez. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Jamie Lynn Haiar. Driving while revoked/suspended and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

John Douglas Price. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Joseph Ryan Manion. Driving while revoked/suspended.

Joshua Ray Snook. Failed to cover or sufficiently secure vehicle load and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Jaron L. B. Miller. Purchase/attempt to purchase or possession of liquor by minor.

Jason D. Jones. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Almi Jojen. Possess black bass of illegal length.

Asmen M. Heran. Fish without permit.

Lomae Solent. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Katherin A. Sanford. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Uriel V. Matinez. Fish without permit for non-resident and possess black bass of illegal length.

Ryan A. Gomez. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Justin Jones. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rachel D. Gibbs. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Salman D. Contreras Armas. Failed to drive within right lane of highway with two or more lanes in same direction.

Ian Raine Barnard. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Victor M. Sanchez. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Tareena L. Sanchez. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Treyvan A. Jackson. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Agustin Serrano Bautista. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Ashley N. Lloyd. Property damage.

Joeh D. Delacruz. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Wynona McDaniels. Entering or being on department area during restricted hours.

Brian S. Owens. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Plai Yang. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Felonies:

Lipihner K. Theoplos. Assault -- special victim.

Adrienne L. Patton. Domestic assault.

Donna J. Waldrip. Hindering the prosecution of a felony.

Joshua E. Newburn. Forgery.

Mark E. Meerdink. Burglary.

Jeremy A. James. Assault -- special victim and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony.

Joeh D. Delacruz. DWI -- physical injury.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

None.

Felonies:

None.