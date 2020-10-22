Sign in
Commission Minutes by Megan Davis | October 22, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

Sept. 9

• Tonya Garvin, McDonald County public administrator, met with commissioners to discuss adding a part-time employee to her office.

• The commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $187,141.07.

Sept. 16

• Larry Kelly met with commissioners regarding the potential, future county acceptance of roads in the Wood Haven sub-division on Miser Hollow Road, with no guarantees made by the county.

• The commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $19,158.48.

Sept. 23

• Western commissioner John Bunch motioned to open the main courthouse as of Sept. 24. Due to the upcoming Nov. 3 election, the courthouse will remain locked with curbside voting and other services available. Officeholders who do not have a service window may choose to limit access to their office. This will be at the discretion of the officeholder. The motion passed unanimously.

Sept. 28

• Sheriff Michael Hall announced he received a grant to purchase spike strips for the sheriff's office. Commissioners approved the purchase.

• Commissioners approved the purchase of 20 cell phones from T-Mobile for use by the sheriff's office.

• The commission approved accounts payable in the amount of $517,692.13.

