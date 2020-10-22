Pineville Lunch on Square
Bunker Hill Quilters will be hosting 'Lunch on the Square' beginning at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26, in the concession stand located in Pineville. The menu will be Chili, Chili Dogs or Frito Pies, with homemade desserts and tea available. Everyone is welcome.
