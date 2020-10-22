This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Sept. 30

Bobbie Lee Laughin, 48, Neosho, burglary and theft/stealing

Thomas Dale Taylor, 40, Goodman, assault

Victor Haden Williams, 17, Pineville, harassment

Oct. 1

George Clifford Burton, 25, Southwest City, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility and DWI -- drug intoxication

Jesse Christopher Reding, 39, Rogers, Ark., DWI -- alcohol and operated motorcycle when driver's license not validated for such operation

Oct. 2

Aileah Genelle Righter, 38, Rogers, Ark., operated motor vehicle without a valid license and DWI -- alcohol

Jimmy Howard Walters, 64, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended and DWI -- alcohol

Oct. 3

Jerry Leon Wolfgang Baker, 29, Noel, failure to register motor vehicle, failed to drive within single lane of roadway with more than one lane in same direction, driving while revoked/suspended, DWI -- alcohol, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Rhonda Lee Parsons, 55, Lebanon, failure to register motor vehicle, defrauding secured creditors and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Justin Curt Paul, 38, Noel, out-of-state fugitive and driving while revoked/suspended