The Pineville Board of Aldermen, at its meeting Tuesday night, voted to allow the I'm Your Huckleberry Rescue to apply for a business license in the city.

Bev Bartley of I'm Your Huckleberry appeared at the board's last meeting to ask for permission to locate office spaces and a space for dogs in a building in Pineville that has been offered to the nonprofit rent-free. City Attorney Kirk Wattman expressed a concern at the time that the location could run afoul of city ordinances because it might be considered a kennel.

Deputy Becky Ernest of the McDonald County Sheriff's Office appeared to speak on behalf of the rescue. She said the organization's help is much appreciated by the sheriff's office because most cities in the county do not have any type of animal control. She said the location would not be a kennel, as animals would only be housed there temporarily, and the public would not even know it was there. She added it would make a great location for it, being centrally located in Pineville.

Alderman Becky Davis said she has spoken with the state and has been assured that I'm Your Huckleberry is not licensed as a kennel. She said the state licenses organizations three ways -- a kennel, a rescue and a doggy daycare. She said I'm Your Huckleberry is licensed as a rescue.

Wattman said the city ordinance was only concerned with a breeding kennel and that he had no problem with the rescue.

The board approved a motion to allow the rescue to apply for and receive a business license.

Mowing bids were also decided Tuesday night. The board selected a bid by Conner Wolff for $1,400 per mow plus spraying. DMC and Landscaping LLC bid $1,200 per week.

Alderman Scott Dennis said the bids were not "apples to apples" because one was "per mow" and the other was "per week," and wanted more information on the bids. The board also discussed the possible difference the spraying would make in the two bids. Dennis made a motion to table the issue, but the motion died for lack of a second.

Everyone agreed that Wolff's company did a great job with the mowing this year.

Alderman Ann Crowder-Sanders made a motion to rehire Wolff, and Davis seconded. They both voted yes, and Dennis abstained. Alderman Shirley "Sam" Alps was absent.

Public works superintendent Chris Tinsley said the housing authority called and asked for a speed limit sign of five miles per hour to be posted on Fifth Street. The board approved the change.

Mayor Gregg Sweeten reported the McDonald County Health Department had asked the city to enact a "Young Lungs at Play" policy, for which the health department would supply signs discouraging smoking and vaping at the park, bike park and ball field. The board approved the policy.

City Clerk Melissa Ziemianin reported an 8.9 percent increase in the city's health insurance plan. She said the city has a good plan and the rate is based on employees' ages. She said since the plan renews Dec. 1, the board may want to look at changing plans next year.

In other business, the board paid bills in the amount of $53,043.