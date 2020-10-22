Dana Banta, crime victim advocate for McDonald County, truly believes in victims' rights. It is what keeps her going in a job that has its ugly side.

This has been a different year for Banta, as covid-19 has limited her ability to spend time face-to-face with victims because the courthouse was closed much of the year. Most of her interaction with them has been over the phone. She thinks that is harder for some of them, she said.

Covid-19 has not changed anything with protection orders, Banta said. When someone needs one, her office files it and takes it to the judge. He approves it, and then it goes to the circuit clerk's office for processing. In almost all cases, the petitioner will know before they leave the courthouse whether they qualified for a protection order, she said.

The courthouse is still having normal procedures for preliminary hearings, bench trials and protection-order hearings, she said. Victims are coming in and testifying, with safety procedures in place, such as limiting people in the courtroom to 10 and keeping people six feet apart.

Banta serves as a liaison between the prosecutor and victims. She meets with victims and answers their questions about the court system. She can get a question to the prosecutor for them or, if the prosecutor has a question for the victim, she can manage that too. She also provides referrals to victim services such as Lafayette House, a shelter for women that provides counseling, referrals to legal aid and the victim compensation fund, which helps pay out-of-pocket for unexpected medical bills for victims.

"It's assessing what a victim needs because, if she doesn't know these programs exist, she doesn't know to ask for them," Banta said.

She also provides notifications on court dates for the defendant. Some prefer to call Banta and find out what happened; others like to be there.

"We assess each case and try to provide services for each case," she said.

When she knows a deposition or a preliminary hearing is coming up, she notifies the victim in advance to give her time to get off work or get a babysitter or make other arrangements.

Banta has been doing this work for 16 and a half years. Every two years she writes a grant for her position.

"I feel that it's important for a victim to be represented, to have someone that can answer their questions," she said. "I truly believe in victims' rights. To a victim, it's an unknown world. I just try to provide them with someone who can answer their questions and provide their needs."