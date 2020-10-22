RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Cornerstone Bank in Pineville recently donated $10,000 to the Pineville Fire Department. Pictured are, left, firefighters Chastity Derrisseaux and Kalee Sweeten, Jim Armstrong of Cornerstone Bank, Fire Chief Ryan Drake and firefighter Robert Drake.

Cornerstone Bank in Pineville donated $10,000 to the Pineville Fire Department last week, following a downturn in fundraising for the year.

Due to the covid-19 pandemic, the fire department was forced to cancel Jesse James Days, its largest fundraiser for the year, which was expected to bring in $17,000 to $20,000. Jim Armstrong, an executive with the bank, presented the check to Fire Chief Ryan Drake on Oct. 14.

Armstrong said, "I've been involved with the fire department since I was about 10 years old. Currently, I serve on the board. We knew we were having issues with fundraising this year."

He said a board meeting was held two weeks ago, and a donation to the fire department was discussed. He said the chairman suggested matching what the bank did for Southwest City last year. In 2019, Cornerstone Bank donated $10,000 to Southwest City to help its fire department pay for a new fire truck.

Armstrong added that the bank is making the donation with hopes that it will encourage local businesses or individuals to make donations. There is an account set up at the bank for such donations, he said.

Firefighter Robert Drake said, "We need more donations because, without our largest fundraiser of the year, it's really put us in a bind."

He said the department has a truck payment due in December that is $20,000, along with equipment needs and operating expenses.

Ryan Drake said the department's bunker gear is about to expire, and it costs $3,500 per set to replace.

The department's annual pancake breakfast is set for Nov. 7 from 6 a.m. until the food is gone at the Pineville Community Center. For a donation of $5 per person, there will be all-you-can-eat pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, bacon, eggs and a drink.

A Savage 30-06 and a Blackstone 36-inch griddle will be raffled off. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5 and may be purchased at Cornerstone Bank, The Beer Store, city hall, or from any firefighter.

Ryan Drake said, "Our main thing here is to try to get the community involved, even though we didn't get to have Jesse James Days, so we can continue to offer our services for Pineville and the surrounding areas."

He added, "We appreciate the support. It's good to see businesses in the community that are coming together to keep emergency services rolling. People don't realize the cost associated with emergency services until they're not there."