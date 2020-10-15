RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Ruby Frazier, 7, of Pineville, plays Pumpkin Pong at the Pineville Fall Festival.
RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Hylah House, front row, Hanly House, back row, left, Erika Robinson and Ami Robinson stand in line for a game during the Pineville Fall Festival on Saturday.
RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Kelsie Lilly of Anderson sells pumpkins for Kara's Kicks Dance Alliance in Anderson during the Pineville Fall Festival on Saturday.
RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Joshua Allen of Pineville purchases a pulled pork sandwich from the Queen Bee Confections food truck during the Pineville Fall Festival.
RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Marsha Rhine of Simply MarLyC in Goodman sells table lamps at the Pineville Fall Festival on Saturday.
RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Roger and Kathy King of Maysville, Ark., sell kettle corn at the Pineville Fall Festival on the Pineville square on Saturday.
