Opal Juanita Jackson

Jan. 30, 1933

Sept. 7, 2020

Opal Juanita Jackson, 87, of Anderson, Mo., died Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2020, at Freeman Hospital West in Joplin, Mo.

She was born Jan. 30, 1933, in Leslie, Ark., to Isaac Lee and Pearl (Malick) Daniels. She was raised in Leslie and lived the majority of her life in Marshall, Ark. She worked at Flint Rock Shirt Factory in Gasville, Ark., and Sunset Restaurant located in Marshall. She was of the Baptist faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and four siblings, Jack and Bill Daniels and Mary Rains and Louise Wilson.

Survivors are her four children, Billy Guy Lynch (Vickie) of Eureka, S.D., Braiz Lynch (Helen) of Verona, Mo., Bennie Lynch (Elsie) of Goodman, Sherry Rice (Rodger) of Greenfield, Iowa; and several grandchildren.

Graveside services were held Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Watts Cemetery in Marshall, Ark.

Arrangements were by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson.

Garland James Glove Walters

Dec. 1, 1930

Oct. 10, 2020

Garland James Glove Walters, 89, died Oct. 10, 2020.

He was born Dec. 1, 1930, in Stilwell, Okla., to James and Anna Mae Walters. On July 22, 1971, he married Joyce Darlene Overacker. He worked alongside his father at the age of 16 on the railroad until he discovered a passion for rebuilding vehicles at the age of 20. He eventually opened his own body shop. He enjoyed fishing the nearest lake, hunting down that big buck, and tilling his garden. He was a member of Cove Mission of Hope in Lanagan, Mo.

He was preceded in death by his father; mother with baby; two sisters; two brothers; his son, Charles; and grandson, Jimmy Joe.

Survivors are six children, Charles Walters (Sandy), Jimmy (JimBo) Walters, Mike Norton (Cindy), Lisa Justis (Joel), Angela Renwick (Jody), Peter Walters (Sundi); and 19 grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Cove Mission of Hope with Brother Bob Cartwright officiating. Burial followed at Union Cemetery.

Arrangements were by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.