After having opponents cancel games two consecutive weeks, the McDonald County High School football team was forced to cancel last week's scheduled game at Reeds Spring High School due to a number of players under quarantine.

The Mustangs were able to find opponents when games against Seneca and East Newton on Sept. 26 and Oct. 2 were canceled, but the game against Reeds Spring will not be made up.

McDonald County hosts Nevada in a key Big 8 Conference West Division matchup on Oct. 16. Homecoming ceremonies, postponed on Oct. 2, will begin at 6:30 p.m., followed by kickoff at 7 p.m.

The Mustangs are the lone undefeated team in the West with a 2-0 record. Lamar and Cassville both have one loss.

McDonald County's final regular-season game is set for Oct. 23 at Cassville.