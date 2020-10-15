RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Melysia McCrory led the Lady Mustang cross country team at the Cassville High School Cross Country Invitational on Oct. 6 with a 16th place finish.

Melysia McCrory took 16th place to lead the McDonald County High School girls' cross country team at the Cassville High School Cross Country Invitational held on Oct. 6 in Cassville.

McCory finished the 3.1-mile course in a time of 22:48, shaving 11 seconds off her previous personal record.

Madison Burton was next for the Lady Mustangs, taking 28th place in a time of 24:14, followed by Anna Belle Price in 32nd in 24:31, a personal best by a whopping 35 seconds.

Kierstan Potter of Lamar won the individual title in a time of 20:06. Carl Junction claimed the team title.

Boys

Gunner Cooper led the McDonald County boys' team. The Mustang freshman took 29th place in a time of 19:06. Cooper's time was also a personal record by 35 seconds.

Lane Pratt was next for McDonald County, taking 43rd place in a time of 20:07. He was followed by Tyler Rothrock, 62nd, 21:29, and Ayden Ball, 83rd, 24:22.

Joe Kremp of Lamar won the individual title in a time of 16:15 to lead the Tigers to the team title.

McDonald County's next meet is the Big 8 Cross Conference Championships set for Oct. 19 in Nixa. Reeds Spring is serving as the meet's host.