Cross Country Teams Improve Personal Bests October 15, 2020 at 6:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Melysia McCrory led the Lady Mustang cross country team at the Cassville High School Cross Country Invitational on Oct. 6 with a 16th place finish.

Melysia McCrory took 16th place to lead the McDonald County High School girls' cross country team at the Cassville High School Cross Country Invitational held on Oct. 6 in Cassville.

McCory finished the 3.1-mile course in a time of 22:48, shaving 11 seconds off her previous personal record.

Madison Burton was next for the Lady Mustangs, taking 28th place in a time of 24:14, followed by Anna Belle Price in 32nd in 24:31, a personal best by a whopping 35 seconds.

Kierstan Potter of Lamar won the individual title in a time of 20:06. Carl Junction claimed the team title.

Boys

Gunner Cooper led the McDonald County boys' team. The Mustang freshman took 29th place in a time of 19:06. Cooper's time was also a personal record by 35 seconds.

Lane Pratt was next for McDonald County, taking 43rd place in a time of 20:07. He was followed by Tyler Rothrock, 62nd, 21:29, and Ayden Ball, 83rd, 24:22.

Joe Kremp of Lamar won the individual title in a time of 16:15 to lead the Tigers to the team title.

McDonald County's next meet is the Big 8 Cross Conference Championships set for Oct. 19 in Nixa. Reeds Spring is serving as the meet's host.

RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Gunner Cooper (370) and Lane Pratt (372) race for position at the start of the Cassville High School Cross Country Invitational held on Oct. 6 in Cassville. Cooper finished in 29th place and Pratt in 43rd to lead the Mustang boys' team.

