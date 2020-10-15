This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
Sept. 21
Brandon Dale Jackson, 25, Pineville, trespassing and theft/stealing
Farrah Danielle Russo, 20, Pineville, car/motorcycle/truck under 18,000 pounds followed another vehicle too closely
Kimberly Dawn Weiser, 43, Anderson, peace disturbance -- excessive noise
Sept. 22
Melissa Marie Lampo, 47, Anderson, out-of-state fugitive and passing bad check
Derek Lynn Reeves, 39, Pineville, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Leah Nicole Selee, 21, Pea Ridge, Ark., theft/stealing
Thomas Dale Taylor, 40, Anderson, theft/stealing
Steven Victor Thomas, 40, Anderson, unlawful possession, transport, manufacture, repair or sale of illegal weapon, unlawful use of weapon -- possess weapon and a felony controlled substance, possession of a defaced firearm, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine/methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Sept. 23
Delbert J.D. Brown, 78, Wyandotte, Okla., fraudulently stop payment of an instrument(s)
William Lee Donaldson, 48, Anderson, defective equipment
Justin Lee Kirby, 37, Goodman, driving while revoked/suspended
David Ryan Langford, 31, Pineville, domestic assault
Jonathan David Sprague, 33, no address given, probation/parole violation, out-of-state fugitive, theft/stealing, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and making false report
Sept. 24
Moustapha S. Abdi, 25, Noel, property damage, theft/stealing and unlawful use of weapon
Dudley Robonei, 28, Noel, sexual abuse, trespassing and driving while revoked/suspended
Justin Calvin Shields, 38, Noel, non-support
Sept. 25
Clover Leanne Burton, 18, Noel, theft/stealing
Sept. 26
Stephanie Michele Bowen, 52, Pineville, DWI -- physical injury
Guillermo Viveros Sanchez, 40, Southwest City, DWI -- alcohol
Sept. 27
Joseph Flavin, 32, Noel, out-of-state fugitive
Ronald Curtis Johnson, 63, Winslow, Ark., driving while revoked/suspended and unlawful use of weapon – carries concealed
Sept. 28
Ronaldo H. Alvarado-Lucas, 21, Neosho, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Brady Uriel Alvarado-Lucas, 23, Neosho, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Sabrina Elaine Epperson, 34, Goodman, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Deanna Jane Huckeba, 37, Reed Springs, Mo., exceeded posted speed limit
Leonidas A. Mendez, 23, Neosho, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Luis Olvera, 29, Noel, trespassing
Dirilen Robonei, 26, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license
Kenneth Cade Swolley, 35, Shell Knob, driving while revoked/suspended