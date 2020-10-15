This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Sept. 21

Brandon Dale Jackson, 25, Pineville, trespassing and theft/stealing

Farrah Danielle Russo, 20, Pineville, car/motorcycle/truck under 18,000 pounds followed another vehicle too closely

Kimberly Dawn Weiser, 43, Anderson, peace disturbance -- excessive noise

Sept. 22

Melissa Marie Lampo, 47, Anderson, out-of-state fugitive and passing bad check

Derek Lynn Reeves, 39, Pineville, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Leah Nicole Selee, 21, Pea Ridge, Ark., theft/stealing

Thomas Dale Taylor, 40, Anderson, theft/stealing

Steven Victor Thomas, 40, Anderson, unlawful possession, transport, manufacture, repair or sale of illegal weapon, unlawful use of weapon -- possess weapon and a felony controlled substance, possession of a defaced firearm, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine/methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Sept. 23

Delbert J.D. Brown, 78, Wyandotte, Okla., fraudulently stop payment of an instrument(s)

William Lee Donaldson, 48, Anderson, defective equipment

Justin Lee Kirby, 37, Goodman, driving while revoked/suspended

David Ryan Langford, 31, Pineville, domestic assault

Jonathan David Sprague, 33, no address given, probation/parole violation, out-of-state fugitive, theft/stealing, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and making false report

Sept. 24

Moustapha S. Abdi, 25, Noel, property damage, theft/stealing and unlawful use of weapon

Dudley Robonei, 28, Noel, sexual abuse, trespassing and driving while revoked/suspended

Justin Calvin Shields, 38, Noel, non-support

Sept. 25

Clover Leanne Burton, 18, Noel, theft/stealing

Sept. 26

Stephanie Michele Bowen, 52, Pineville, DWI -- physical injury

Guillermo Viveros Sanchez, 40, Southwest City, DWI -- alcohol

Sept. 27

Joseph Flavin, 32, Noel, out-of-state fugitive

Ronald Curtis Johnson, 63, Winslow, Ark., driving while revoked/suspended and unlawful use of weapon – carries concealed

Sept. 28

Ronaldo H. Alvarado-Lucas, 21, Neosho, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Brady Uriel Alvarado-Lucas, 23, Neosho, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Sabrina Elaine Epperson, 34, Goodman, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Deanna Jane Huckeba, 37, Reed Springs, Mo., exceeded posted speed limit

Leonidas A. Mendez, 23, Neosho, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Luis Olvera, 29, Noel, trespassing

Dirilen Robonei, 26, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Kenneth Cade Swolley, 35, Shell Knob, driving while revoked/suspended