For two 4-H members who love animals, a week behind the scenes at the zoo was a memory they will never forget.

McDonald County High School sophomore Kyla Moore and junior Courtney Keaton, members of the Splitlog 4-H club, took a trip from Dec. 28 through Jan. 3 to Busch Gardens Zoo in Tampa, Fla., where they enjoyed a zoo apprenticeship camp.

"We got to learn a lot of things they do behind the scenes at the zoo," Keaton said.

"We got to get up early with the zookeepers and go through their daily routines," Moore said.

There were several groups of animals to choose from -- safari animals, cheetahs, kangaroos, birds and reptiles, the students said. They each were able to choose three groups that they got to visit each day. Keaton chose kangaroos, safari animals and cheetahs, while Moore chose safari animals, cheetahs and birds.

Moore said they spent every day learning about the animals' feeding regimen and health care. Keaton added they were able to watch the zookeepers train the animals. The cheetahs did tricks, she said. They also helped the zookeepers clean the animals' pens to get them ready for visitors to view the animals at the zoo.

The students, who are also cousins, said they learned about the program from a former extension agent, Eli Jones, who read about it in an extension newspaper and asked them if they would be interested. They did some research on the program and immediately started raising funds to go. They sold flower bulbs to raise the needed funds.

Some things they learned at the zoo were surprising. For example, Keaton said the zookeepers have to rake the track the cheetahs run on every day. Moore said the zookeepers put glitter in the animals' food so they can keep track of the feces and how well the animals are digesting their food.

Regarding why they wanted to go into the program, Moore said, "We both have an interest in animals and going into a field like (veterinary science). This was just a really neat experience."

Keaton said, "We've been going to zoos since we were little. Not many people know what goes on behind the scenes, so when we heard about this opportunity, we knew we couldn't let it pass us."

"It was a once in a lifetime experience," she added.

"It was a memory we'll never forget," Keaton said.

The camp also took them to Sea World, where they got to see the shows and got to talk to one of the orca trainers.

"That was a trip that we got to go behind the scenes, too," Keaton said.

Keaton has been in 4-H for nine years, and Moore has been in the program for eight years.

"We've been in 4-H since we were very little," Keaton said. She added they have been on a lot of leadership trips and have traveled with the program. They went to Jefferson City on a recreation trip and visited the city museum. They also went to Youth Conference Leadership Summit, a week-long trip that involves students putting a service project in place in their communities. They were the only two to attend from McDonald County and came up with a river cleanup project since the county has a large river system.