MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS More than 70 homemade desserts were up for auction at last year's spaghetti dinner, including traditional and more expiremental flavors of baked goods.

Those in search of a three-course meal and a deal are sure to find what they're looking for at the Southwest City Senior Center's annual Spaghetti Dinner and Dessert Auction this Saturday, Oct. 10.

Salad, spaghetti and garlic bread will be on the menu, with selections of strawberry, chocolate or pumpkin cake for dessert. Adult meals are $7, while those under 12 years of age are $5 and five years and younger are free.

Entertainment will be provided by Adam Stick and the Cherokee Gospel Band, of Jay, Okla., who will be performing live music before and after the live dessert auction as well as during the silent auction.

Dinner will kick off the event, beginning at 5 p.m. At 6 p.m., the room will grow serious as the live dessert auction unfolds. A variety of savory and sweet baked goods will be auctioned off to the highest bidder.

All the while, attendees can also take part in the silent auction for a variety of prizes, fit for all ages. A number of kitchen appliances, including a breadmaker and an ice cream machine, brass clocks, a vintage art deco lamp, a home spa collection, assorted kid's prizes, and one-of-a-kind windowpane art by Pam Thulin.

Due to the health concerns of many regular patrons, masks will be required to attend, and temperatures will be screened at the door.

Tables will be available in a socially-distanced setting outside for those who choose not to sit inside, and carry-out will be provided to those who call ahead.

The Southwest City Senior Center is open from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m., Monday through Friday. Lunch is served, beginning at 11:30 a.m. at a cost of $4 for seniors. Curbside delivery and dine-in options are available, as well as a variety of activities that foster socialization and mental stimulation.