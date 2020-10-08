RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Mariana Salas beats out a bunt for a hit during the Lady Mustangs' 2-0 loss to Logan-Rogersville on Oct. 1 at MCHS.

The Big 8 Conference championship in softball most likely came down to one swing of the bat. Unfortunately for the McDonald County Lady Mustangs, that swing was by Jenna Lane of Logan-Rogersville High School.

Lane broke a scoreless tie with a two-run homer in the sixth inning to give the Lady Wildcats a 2-0 win over McDonald County in the Big 8 showdown held on Oct. 1 at McDonald County High School.

McDonald County's Madeline McCall and Logan-Rogersville's Halle Miles were locked in a pitcher's duel until Lane hit a McCall fastball over the left-field fence.

McCall allowed only two other hits in the game and finished with 15 strikeouts. Miles allowed six hits and struck out 10 while stranding seven Lady Mustang runners.

"Logan-Rogersville is a great team," said coach Heath Alumbaugh. "I felt like we put pressure on them all game, but we could never get that big hit when we needed it. We out hit them 6-3, but they were able to get the big fly. That sometimes happens when two really good teams are playing."

The win by Logan-Rogersville was the third in two years by the Lady Wildcats over McDonald County, including an 8-7 win in last year's sectional game. Lane keyed that win, hitting a grand slam late in the game that erased a three-run McDonald County lead.

Carlie Cooper had two singles to lead the McDonald County offense. Katelynn Townsend, Nevaeh Dodson, Adasyn Leach and Marianna Salas added one hit each.

Webb City

For the second game in a row, McDonald County lost a game that was basically decided by one swing of the bat.

This time it was Peyton Hawkins of Webb City who did in the Lady Mustangs.

Hawkins hit a 2-1 pitch over the centerfield fence to give the Lady Cardinals a 1-0 victory on Oct. 5 at Webb City High School.

McCall and Webb City's Haidyn Berry both shut out their opponents through six innings before Hawkins' heroics in the bottom of the seventh.

McCall finished by allowing three hits and striking out 13, while Berry allowed just one hit and struck out 11.

McDonald County's lone hit, and only base runner, was a leadoff single by Leach in the third inning.

McDonald County falls to 17-3 entering its Oct. 6 game at Monett. The Lady Mustangs host Springfield Hillcrest on Oct. 12 prior to the district tournament that begins on Oct. 14 at Monett.