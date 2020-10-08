Ernest Allen Anderson

Jan. 1, 1952

July 17, 2020

Ernest Allen Anderson of Rocky Comfort, Mo., died July 17, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jay and Velta Anderson of Rocky Comfort.

He is survived by his daughter, Angela Anderson of Tulsa, Okla.; three grandchildren; three brothers, Walter Anderson (Melissa) of Eldorado Springs, Mo., Richard Anderson (Jana) of Rocky Comfort, Kenneth Anderson (Abby) of Goodman, Mo; and three sisters, Roberta Terrill (Tim) of Anderson, Mo., Barbara Lamb (Mike) of Knob Noster, Mo., Velveeta Steinbach (Ronnie) of Rocky Comfort.

Due to covid-19, a celebration of life has been scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021, at the Church of Christ at Rocky Comfort, Mo.

Condolences may be sent to Angela Anderson at 13329 E. 41st Place, Tulsa, OK 74134.

Shirley Ann Bennett

June 23, 1937

Oct. 1, 2020

Shirley Ann Bennett, 83, of Fayetteville, Ark., died Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at the Willard Walker Hospice Home in Fayetteville.

She was born June 23, 1937, in Anderson, Mo., to Dean and Anna (Davis) Smith. She married Glenn Bennett Aug. 30, 1974. She enjoyed crocheting, bird watching, reading her Bible, baking and taking long walks with her grandchildren. She was a member of Saved by Grace Church in Springdale, Ark.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Glenn Bennett, 2003; a brother, Junior Smith.

She is survived by her children, Lisa Turner (David) of Elkins, Ark., John Gideon of Springdale, Ark.; and three grandchildren.

Graveside service was held Tuesday, Oct.6, 2020, at the Union Cemetery in Stella, Mo. with Brother Rick Cope officiating.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson was in charge of arrangements.

Arthur Luke Franklin

Sept. 30, 1948

Oct. 5, 2020

Arthur Luke Franklin, 72, of Tiff City, Mo., died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, after a long illness.

He was born Sept. 30, 1948, in Beaumont, Texas, to Truman Norman Franklin and Mary Louise (nee Guidry) Franklin-Fuller.

He moved to McDonald County from Anaheim, Calif., in 1976 and has lived in the local area most of his life since. He never married or had children, but he loved his nieces and nephews like they were his own children.

He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, John Wogan Fuller; and one brother, Mark Lance Franklin.

He is survived by five siblings, Carley James Franklin of Gurley, Ala., Ollie Norman Franklin of Anderson, Mo., Monty Edward Franklin of Missoula, Mont., Nancy Fylena Shaver of Tiff City and Yancy Thomas Franklin of Tiff City.

No public services are planned at this time.

Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson is in charge of cremation arrangements.

James Clinton Morgan

Oct. 11, 1950

Sept. 30, 2020

James Clinton Morgan, 69, of Gravette, Ark., died Sept. 30, 2020, at Circle of Life, Legacy Village.

He was born Oct. 11, 1950, in Joplin, Mo., to George and Teddy Morgan. He grew up in Pineville, Mo., and graduated from McDonald County High School in 1969. He was a member of the First Assembly of God in Gravette. He was a member of the carpenter's union and worked in construction. He worked for MCI/ATT and traveled all over the South and east coast with them. He owned Morgan Construction and Morgan Insulation. He was a member of the McDonald County Historical Society.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 34 years, Sharon Kay Morgan.

Survivors are two sons, J.R. Morgan (Stacy) of Centerton, Jarod Morgan (Lacey) of Gravette; one daughter, Dusti Foster (Bobby) of Gravette; seven grandchildren; and two sisters, Shirley (Sam) Alps of Pineville, Mo., Sue Speck (Tom) of Olathe, Kan.

Funeral services were held Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Bella Vista Funeral Home Chapel, 2258 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista, Ark., with burial at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Hiwasse.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to support Kayleigh Beaver and her fight with cancer at https://wwwgofundme.com/f/kayleigh-beaver-medical-expenses.

Online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.

Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory was in charge of arrangements.

James Thomas Poland

June 30, 1939

Oct. 5, 2020

James "Jim" Thomas Poland, 81, of Bentonville, Arkansas, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020, at his home in Bentonville, Arkansas.

He was born on June 30, 1939, in Winterset, Iowa to the late James Willard "Bill" and Eleanor Louise Poland and grew up in Winterset, a graduate of Winterset High School. Jim went on to attend Iowa State University where he was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Geology in 1963.

Jim fell in love with and married Mary Jean Grant on December 17, 1961, at the Plymouth Congregational Church in Des Moines, Iowa. Jim and Mary are the proud parents of six children Kim, Dawn, Christopher, Jill, Brian, and Adam who they raised in Pineville, Missouri.

Jim retired from GACO Western in 2010. Prior to his work with GACO, he owned and operated Water Equipment Service Company on the square in Pineville, Missouri.

Nothing brought Jim more happiness than spending time with his family. Their land at Huckleberry Ridge was a common gathering space for family functions, including summers, camping, and hosting family reunions. Jim never missed an important event in the lives of his children and grandchildren.

Throughout his life, Jim loved to travel with his wife and kids and later with his grandchildren. A few of his favorite family vacations included Roaring River State Park, Canada, Disneyworld, and cruises to the Caribbean and Alaska. In his later years, Jim enjoyed annual trips to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, typically accompanied by his children and their families.

If you knew "Big Jim," you know he never met a stranger. Jim loved to visit with people and always welcomed a lively conversation.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Poland, of 59 years, six children and 11 grandchildren - Kimberly Berry, husband Shane Berry, and child Billy; Dawn Stewart, husband Mark Stewart, and children Ben and Megan; Christopher Poland, wife Traci Poland, and children Josh and Abbi; Jill Poland, husband John Holmes, and children Carter and Kate; Brian Poland, wife Amy Poland, and children Taylor and Lily; Adam Poland, wife Melody Poland, and children Addison and Grace. He is also survived by his sister, Judy Trimpe, husband Gary Trimpe, his brother Richard Poland, wife Judy Poland, and five nieces and nephews Amy, Missy, Bryce, Aaron, and Kendra and their families. He is preceded in death by his parents Bill and Eleanor Poland.

A visitation will be held on Friday, October 9th, 2020 from 3-7 p.m. at Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, MO. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, October 10th at 10:30 a.m. at the Pineville Cemetery with Pastor Doris Schlessman officiating. Jim's sons, grandsons, and nephews will honor his memory by serving as pallbearers. A celebration of Jim's life will follow at Camp Poland located five miles east of Pineville on Highway K. It was always Jim's wish that his life be celebrated with food, family, friends and great stories. His family invites you to attend his celebration of life to share your fondest memories of "Big Jim."

Out of love and concern for our family and yours, it is requested that everyone wear a mask and practice safe distancing during all services.

Arrangements are under the personal care of Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Missouri. Online condolences may be sent to the family at their website www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Henry William Smith

May 25, 1933

Oct. 4, 2020

Henry William Smith, 87, of Anderson, Mo., died Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Freeman West Hospital in Joplin, Mo.

He was born May 25, 1933, to Edgar William and Edith Ann (Leuellen) Smith. He grew up near Anderson and graduated from Anderson High School. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean war. On April 12, 1952, he married Eloise Ilene Crosby. Living in the Anderson area for most of his life, he was the Western Commissioner of McDonald County for 12 years. He worked for the county running a road grader and enjoyed working on his farm producing eggs and raising cattle with his wife. He was a member of the Buffalo Creek Baptist Church and relished spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, John Smith.

Survivors are his wife, Eloise of the home; two daughters, Peggy Rustin (Larry) of Webb City, Mo., Patsy Loncarich (James) of Goodman, Mo.; two brothers, Tommy Smith of Joplin, Leslie Smith (Judy) of Anderson; two sisters, Carrie Black of Pryor, Okla., Wanda Faye Gideon of Joplin; and three grandchildren.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in the Neosho Memorial Park south of Neosho, Mo., with Pastor Justin Steadman and Pastor Joshua Manning officiating.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson is in charge of arrangements.

