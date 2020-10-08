Macy Reece

"My name is Macy Reece. I am the secretary of the Cornerstone 4-H Club in Southwest City. This year it has been more difficult to have 4-H events due to covid-19, but it has given me more time to work with my livestock.

I have four Black Angus heifers and one Hereford heifer. This year I got to go to a few shows including going to the Angus Junior Nationals and I learned many new things!

I also enjoy my other projects, such as cooking class, quilting, and crafts. 4-H is very rewarding and I encourage everyone to join!"

Brittany Ricker

"Hi, I'm Brittany Ricker.

My favorite thing that I like about 4-H is having animals to take care of. I like taking animals to the fair.

I now have some alpacas and Dexter cattle.

4-H teaches me to care for my animals, to make sure they are fed, watered, comfortable, and not ill. My favorite time of the year is when they have babies.

(Because of special need, she is able to stay in 4-H longer than usual, for which her guardians are thankful.)

Carter Huston

"I am Carter Huston. I am 9 years old and am a member of the Cornerstone 4-H club. This is my first year in 4-H.

I showed a Jersey heifer and a Holstein heifer at the Newton County Fair. At the McDonald County Fair, I showed my pig as well as my heifers.

I enjoy being in 4-H and learning new things."

Case Huston

"My name is Case Huston. I am 12 years old and am a member of the Cornerstone 4-H club. I have been a member since April 2020.

I am involved in showing dairy cattle and swine. I showed a Jersey heifer at the Newton and McDonald county fairs. I also showed my pig at the McDonald County Fair.

I enjoy being in 4-H, it has given me the opportunity to be with my friends and also meet a few new ones."

Sydney Lindquist

"My name is Sydney Lindquist. I am 11 years old and a member of the Cornerstone 4-H Club. I have been in 4-H for 6 years and I've had a lot of fun.

I like learning how to sew and cook and making crafts. I have made three quilts in 4-H! I also love showing beef cattle at the fair.

I'm really looking forward to being our club president this year!"

Jace Bates

"Jace Bates is 8 years old. He has participated for 1-2 years.

Jace has enjoyed projects such as biking, photography and gardening. He is looking forward to eventually trying cooking and maybe more as he grows and learns about 4H."

COURTESY PHOTO/Brittany Ricker

COURTESY PHOTO/Jace Bates

COURTESY PHOTO/Sydney Lindquist

COURTESY PHOTO/Carter Huston

COURTESY PHOTO/Case Huston