RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Julis Quetzecua (9) tries to poke the ball away from a Neosho player during the Mustangs' 7-0 loss on Sept. 29 at McDonald County High School.

The gauntlet of playing the three best teams in southwest Missouri came to an end for the McDonald County High School soccer team on Oct. 1 with a 7-0 loss to Neosho at McDonald County High School.

The Wildcats scored three goals in the first five minutes on the way to taking a 5-0 lead at intermission.

The shutout was the third in a row for McDonald County. Springfield Catholic and Carthage held McDonald County scoreless in its two previous matches.

McDonald County falls to 6-4 for the season heading into its Oct. 6 match against Cassville. The Mustangs begin play in the Joplin tournament on Oct. 8 at Joplin High School.