Led by Lane Pratt's 44th place finish, the McDonald County High School boys' cross country team finished 16th out of 20 teams at the Lamar Invitational Cross Country Meet held on Sept. 29 at Lamar High School.

Pratt finished the 3.1 mile course in a time of 19:40. Second for McDonald County was Gunner Cooper, who took 53rd in 20:05. He was followed by Tyler Rothrock, 100th, 22:09; Cross Spencer, 110th, 23:09; Ayden Ball, 122nd, 24:32; and Joshua Boles, 127th, 25:38.

Daelen Ackley, of El Dorado Springs High School, won the individual title in a time of 15:59.

East Newton edged Lamar, 45-61, for the team title.

The McDonald County girls' team was led by Melysia McCrory in 13th place overall in a time of 22:29. She was followed by Anna Belle Price, 35th, 25:04; Madison Burton, 44th, 25:50; and Chloe Sherrell, 66th, 29:57.

Kierstan Potter of Lamar won the girls' race in a time of 19:57

Cassville won the girls' team title. McDonald County High School did not have a fifth runner in order to compete in the team race.

McDonald County was at Cassville on Oct. 6 before competing at the Big 8 Conference meet set for Oct. 19 in Nixa. The meet is being hosted by Reeds Spring.