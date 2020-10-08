The McDonald County Living Center will host a Halloween Trail of Treats from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Oct. 31.

Because residents cannot go out and visitors cannot come in, the center is inviting kids to parade in costume around the center's windows outside.

The center is gratefully accepting donations of candy from local businesses to help make goody bags for the kids. Also, if anyone would like to pass out candy from their trunk as part of the trail, contact Jess or Emely at 417-845-3351.

The center is located at 1000 Patterson St., Anderson.