RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Employees of the McDonald County Health Department are pictured. The health department has been busy responding to the covid-19 pandemic as well as providing other services.

The McDonald County Health Department is very busy these days responding to the covid-19 pandemic as well as providing many other services.

"We've been very busy," said administrator Paige Behm. We've worked seven days a week since March 19. Once we have a vaccine, that creates a whole other workload. We've got a long road ahead of us."

Behm said in January the department started to prepare for the pandemic with guidance from the state and the Centers for Disease Control. Then in March things started to lockdown.

"We've been locked down ever since to protect our staff. We realized, if we couldn't protect our staff, we couldn't protect the rest of the county," she said.

Nursing supervisor Elsie Mustain noted, "We're doing all services, just via drive-up."

Behm said in February the department started ordering large quantities of personal protective equipment and made kits for first responders and healthcare workers. A training was provided, and the department distributed about 4,500 kits. The department prepared its staff by taking a contact tracing course. They also realized test kits were in short supply, so they ordered test kits.

Mustain said the department did multiple drive-thru testing clinics when numbers of people testing positive for covid-19 began to go up dramatically in the county.

Behm said they began testing in every community in May.

"We needed to meet the need of the uninsured who needed to be tested," she said.

Behm noted April was pretty calm, but the department saw an increase in positive tests in May.

"We've had cases ever since. It's kind of gone up and down. We've continued to work on covid for months. It's part of our daily schedule. (Ozark Center -- Show Me Hope) has been helping health departments with contact tracing. We're still doing our normal daily activities; it's just covid is the priority."

Regarding a vaccine, she said the department had to have plans in place, had to turn in numbers of health care workers, first responders and essential workers to the Department of Health and Senior Services for the state. The CDC will decide who gets the vaccine first, she said.

The department does contact tracing every day, Behm said.

"We're doing what we've always done; it's just on a larger scale. We do this all the time, contact tracing. It's usually on a more manageable scale than what we're dealing with now."

The department does contact tracing for foodborne illness, waterborne illness, tick-borne illness, flu -- about 240 different diseases, Behm said. They investigate all communicable diseases that occur in the county.

The health department provides a number of other services as well.

It does immunizations, the WIC (women, infants and children) nutrition program, pregnancy testing, Medicaid application for pregnant women and prenatal case management (education for pregnant women).

If a woman does not have insurance, she may qualify for the Show Me Healthy Women program, which provides for a pelvic exam and a mammogram. Women may get their exams at the health department and be referred for their mammograms.

The health department also provides STD testing, treatment and counseling. It has a safe car seat and safe crib program that provides those items to families that cannot afford them.

The department's environmental division does restaurant inspections, water testing, lodging inspections and oversees septic systems.

Employees of the department include two nurses, a medical technician, an environmentalist, a nutritionist, a contact tracer, and several support staff, as well as volunteers from the Ozark Center-Show Me Hope.