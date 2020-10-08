Several items were addressed and approved during Goodman's City Council meeting on Tuesday, resulting in a late night for attendees, with the meeting adjourning at 9 p.m.

The meeting began with citizens' business as Alice and Charles Nolan approached the council regarding a zoning change. The couple is buying the Methodist church located on 111 First Street and plans to rent it out as an apartment building with seven units.

"We want to enhance what you already have going on in the community," Alice Nolan said.

Keith Estes, fire chief of Goodman, also approached the council regarding this zoning change.

"This property is zoned as a neighborhood commercial district," Estes said. "I am asking the council to consider changing the wording in the ordinance which uses the term boarding house and replacing it with apartments."

South Ward Alderman Ron Johnson made the motion to approve the amendment of Ordinance No.524, Section 405.160, to change the wording from "boarding house" to "apartment."

Estes also discussed an issue that members of the community have brought up in regard to the doors of the community building.

"The doors to the community building are supposed to exit to the outside if you have 50 or more people, per OSHA," Estes said. However, the fire department does not currently have an enforceable code in regard to the issue.

The council also heard from Tammie Davis as she questioned the semi-annual budget again.

Mayor J.R. Fisher assured her by saying, "The semi-annual budget is our number one priority and it gets worked on every day."

After hearing from citizens, the council addressed new business on the agenda, starting with a discussion on water billing practices.

City Clerk Georgia Holtz and Water Clerk Shirly Igisomar prepared several questions for the council regarding issues such as extensions and fees to ensure fairness and consistency for all. Holtz reported that several people have been asking for an extension, resulting in getting behind on payment. After discussing extensions and fees, the council has agreed on the following:

We will only allow an extension of a due date for the Monday following the shut-off date (for the current month's bill). If you have not paid your water bill by 4 p.m. on the 16th of the month, it is late. A $25 reconnect fee will be charged to all customers on the shut-off list once that list leaves City Hall (regardless of whether the public works employee shuts your water off or not). The convenience fee will be reduced from $3 per transaction to $2, starting this month.

The council then moved to the approval of Resolution No. 2020-0001 for the city of Goodman's Cafeteria 125 Plan, which allows employees to pay for certain qualified medical expenses on a pre-tax basis, such as dental insurance. South Ward Alderman Clay Sexson made the motion to approve this resolution.

Another resolution was approved, No. 2020-0002, which authorizes one person to sign all of the documents needed for a Small Community Engineering Assistance Program grant from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. Johnson made the motion to approve Mayor Fisher to sign the documents needed for the grant.

The council also approved bills in the amount of $27,426.52.