Mountain Happenings at Sims Corner announced its fifth annual fall festival is scheduled for Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The fall festival will be held at the junction of Highways 90 and E, commonly referred to as "Sims Corner" and is sponsored by Cowboy Catering Company and McKeever Mountain Farms LLC.

"Our goal is to bring neighbors together and support our community," said LaSandra McKeever.

Monty Muehlebach added, "There are no costs for vendors to participate and no charge for the food. It's all free. Donations are appreciated but not required. That's not what this is about."

Donations and raffle proceeds will go right back to the local community. Monty Muehlebach, LaSandra and Luap McKeever are co-founders of Mountain Happenings at Sims Corner.

LaSandra McKeever said there are over 20 confirmed vendors: Chalking on the Farm, Madd About You Soaps, Keene Crafts, I'm Your Huckleberry Rescue, Whistling Springs Brewing Co., Saber Life Foundation, Simply Marlyc, Bear Hollow Hobby Studio, Shockwave Karaoke & Mobile Entertainment, LP Designs Photography and More, Avon, Scentsy, Tupperware, Color Street, Patricia's Alterations, Jeremy Gundel for Lieutenant Governor of Missouri, AliceCBD, Krafty Heifers LLC, McKeever Mountain Farms LLC, Cowboy Catering Company and local artist Cathy Wales. More vendors are welcome.

There are many events scheduled throughout the day, beginning at 10 a.m. A hayride will be available to shuttle people from the parking area to the event space and back. In addition to vendors, there will be music, a gun raffle, chili cook-off, two bonfires, s'mores, a puppet show, bounce house and more. The chili cook-off contestants are Donna Kelly, LeAndra Peters, Angela Henry, Melissa Nichols and Leigh Nogy, who will be vying for the People's Choice Award and Judge's Pick.