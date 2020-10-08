Division I

The following cases were filed:

None.

State of Missouri:

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Maria Mata. Suit on account.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Bobbie Martin. Suit on account.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

None.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Daniel Z. De Santiago. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Sean T. O'Brien. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Ivan E. Flores Aguirre. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

State of Missouri:

Andrew M. Larey. DWI -- alcohol and operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident.

Tyler Z. Watts. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sheryl M. Lasher. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident.

Ivan E. Flores Aguirre. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license.

Nicholas R. Jeter. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Milica Markovic. Failed to drive within single lane on roadway having three or more lanes -- resulting in an accident.

Sonia Armenta Sanchez. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license.

Mary A. Chicon. Littering.

Michael F. Calnan. Failed to cover or sufficiently secure vehicle load.

Amanda Yang. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Sean Tanner O'Brien. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jody Lynn Hankins. Fish without permit.

Samuel Jacob Means. Fish without permit.

Henry V. Hernandez Menjivar. Take game fish by illegal methods.

Tyler Z. Watts. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Mikala E. Mejia-Veith. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler.

Sonia Amenta Sanchez. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Felonies:

Carson M. Dally. Domestic assault and assault.

Cory J. Hobbs. Child molestation.

Jeremy J. Walters. Domestic assault.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

Gladys A. Morales. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

Neil O. Polack. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

Carlos A. Ramirez. Failed to drive within right lane of highway with two or more lanes in same direction. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Jesus R. Reyes. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

Gabriella S. Scarcelli. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Leah Nichole Selee. Theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Two days incarceration, jail, with credit for time served.

Gage A. Shackleford. Fish without permit. Guilty plea. Fine of $49.50.

James D. Shackleford. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

Steven M. Shewmaker. Failed to drive within right lane of highway with two or more lanes in same direction. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Hugo A. Vargas Mancilla. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways. Guilty plea. Fine of $210.50.

Sarah Vargas. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Joe E. Winchester. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Jackie Wren. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Mang Hrin S. Zaathang. Take game fish by illegal methods, fish without permit for non-resident and possession of fish traps, including slat and wire traps, on waters of the state or adjacent banks. Guilty plea. Fine of $448.50.

Felonies:

Kyra D. Mouse. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Jerry D. Reeves. Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop by fleeing.