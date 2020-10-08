Neosho Area Job Fair

The Neosho Area Fall Job Fair is virtual through Monday, Oct. 19. Job seekers can explore 100s of available positions from the leading employers in the Neosho area.

The fair will offer employers the ability to share openings with job seekers, take online applications and provide information about their businesses.

The fair is free to all job seekers and will be available online 24-hours a day. Job seekers are encouraged to have their resumes ready to be submitted, check back for additional positions as they may be added throughout the fair.

Online Booth space is still available, for more information contact Lauri Lyerla at The Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce. Phone 417-451-1925 or email at [email protected]

Pineville Music on the Square

There will be a live music jamboree held from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, weather permitting, on the square in Pineville. If you sing or play an instrument, feel free to join the jamboree. Please bring your own lawn chairs and snacks. Everyone's welcome. For more information, call 417-223-4444.