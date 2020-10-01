Southwest City's board of alderman began the regular meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 22, with a solemn moment of silence for the late Joe Carpenter. Carpenter served as the mayor of Southwest City from 2014 until 2018 and continued to serve on the council until his death.

Board members went on to enact two new ordinances -- Ordinance No. 625, establishing new sewer rates and Ordinance No. 626, establishing new yard sale permit fees and policies.

Ordinance No. 625 states that the monthly sewer charge, per residence or business, shall be increased $3.62 across the board as follows: the first 1,000 gallons will cost $18.38 and each 1,000 gallons thereafter will cost $6.12.

The ordinance also states that sewer rates for all residences and businesses will be figured using an average usage system. This system will use a three-month winter average from the previous year's actual usage for the months of November, December and January to set the average billing amount for the next fiscal year.

This will go into effect Jan. 1, 2021.

Ordinance No. 626 states that the yard sale permit fee will change for the current flat rate of $2 per yard sale and will now be a $1 fee for each day of the yard sale, with a three day maximum per permit and a maximum yard sale permit fee totaling $3.

In addition, a yard sale permit deposit will be required in the amount of $25. This will be held until all sale items and signage have been removed within 24-hours of the end of the sale. If all items and signage have not been removed as directed and verified by a city employee, the deposit becomes non-refundable.

Sales are not to start before 6 a.m. and shall conclude by 7 p.m. each day. A yard sale permit must be displayed and visible during the duration of the sale. All signage associated with a yard sale permit must include the address and/or location and the date(s) of the sale. Each yard sale will require a separate yard sale permit and deposit.

This immediately went into effect upon passage.

Departmental Reports

Fire Chief Shane Clark reported that, since the last meeting, the department has responded to four medical calls and one call regarding a smoke odor.

Police Chief Bud Gow reported, since the last meeting, the department has assisted with three lock-outs, issued five tickets and provided assistance to neighboring agencies twice.

Gow noted that bids for the new patrol vehicle end Oct. 1 and a special meeting will need to be held to review the bids and make a decision. The council agreed to hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1.

Public Works Director Shane Clark reported the street department has been mowing throughout town and the water department replaced a check valve in the booster line at the Broadway water tower. At the wastewater treatment plant, sludge has been hauled. Clark said he is currently working on the standby clarifier and lowering the level of suspended solids in the facility.

City Clerk Krystal Austen inquired about the procedure for renewing a business license mid-year. On behalf of Integrated Environmental, a sub-contractor for Simmons, Austen asked if the rate is reduced for mid-year licensing, or if a license is needed at all under the circumstance.

Mayor David Blake said he doesn't believe it to be necessary because of their sub-contractor status but said he'd be "happy to sell them one; I just don't see as reason to."

In other business, the council:

• Approved participation in the annual Hay Bale Decorating Contest for City Hall, the police department and the fire department;

• Paid bills in the amount of $10,213.94.