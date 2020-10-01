Lifeline service is a government program designed to make monthly residential telecommunication services more affordable to eligible low-income customers. Those eligible for the Lifeline program are also eligible for toll blocking at no additional charge.

The Federal Lifeline discount can be applied to qualifying voice or broadband services. In order to be eligible for the Federal Lifeline discount, a customer's annual household income must be at 135 percent of the Federal Poverty level or a customer must participate in one of the following programs: Medicaid; Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP); Supplemental Security Income (SSI); Federal Public Housing Assistance; Veterans Pension and Survivors Benefit Program.

For more information regarding Lifeline service or to apply for Lifeline service, call 417-223-4313, visit the website at olemac.net or the McDonald County Telephone Company business office at 704 Main Street in Pineville, Mo.