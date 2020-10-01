COLUMBIA -- The Trump Administration, along with Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development state director for Missouri, Jeff Case, announced that the USDA is investing $13,750 to increase Southwest City's fleet to two patrol vehicles.

"Adequate, reliable emergency services are vital to rural communities," said Case. "USDA Rural Development is pleased to partner with small rural communities, like Southwest City, to ensure they have the transportation necessary to keep personnel safe and citizens secure. Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary (Sonny) Perdue, USDA has been working tirelessly to be a strong partner to rural Missouri in building stronger and healthier communities, because we know when rural America thrives, all of America thrives."

The city of Southwest City will use a $13,750 Community Facilities Grant to purchase a new patrol vehicle for its law enforcement personnel. The city currently has only one functioning vehicle; the second vehicle is a high-mileage model that is not currently operational nor economically feasible to repair. The purchase of a newer vehicle will increase the city's fleet to two patrol vehicles, ultimately improving public safety services for Southwest City residents.

Funding was made available through the $150 million in grants included in the Additional Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief Act. These grants are to help eligible rural communities continue their recovery from the devastating effects of hurricanes, fires, and other natural disasters such as recent years' severe storms, tornadoes, and flooding in Missouri.

Currently, Missouri has 84 counties included in Federal Emergency Management Agency major disaster declarations.

More than 100 types of projects are eligible for Community Facilities funding. Eligible applicants include municipalities, public bodies, nonprofit organizations, and federally-recognized Native American tribes. Projects must be in eligible rural areas with a population of 20,000 or less. Grant applications will be accepted on a continual basis until funds are exhausted.

USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural areas.

Information on programs available through USDA Rural Development is available by visiting www.rd.usda.gov/mo, by calling 573-876-0976, or by emailing [email protected]