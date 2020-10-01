RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Esteban Martinez fights with a Carthage defender for control of the ball during the Mustangs' 8-0 loss on Sept. 24 at MCHS.

The McDonald County High School soccer team fell to 6-3 for the season after shutout losses to Springfield Catholic and Carthage last week, two of the top teams in southwest Missouri.

On Sept. 22, Catholic handed the Mustangs a 7-0 loss. The Springfield school took a 3-0 lead at halftime and added four goals in the second half.

Against Carthage on Sept. 24, the Tigers scored four goals in both halves for the win.

McDonald County was held to three shots in the game, and goalie Tomas De La Cruz had 10 saves as Carthage pelted 27 shots on goal.

The Mustangs hosted Thomas Jefferson Academy on Sept. 29 before entertaining Neosho on Oct. 1. Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m.