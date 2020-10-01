Unless you have been vacationing in the Antarctic or communing with a monk in Nepal, you are aware that Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away a few days ago. The first reaction to the news should have been sorrow for the family and the second would have been the political ramifications.

I have a sneaky suspicion that many people skipped the first response and went straight to the second. I can think of nothing that I would agree with Ruth Bader Ginsburg on but, when someone passes, you have to think first of her family because she will be missed in her family member's lives.

Now, so far as the second thought, of course, her passing has huge political and cultural implications -- not just in the short term but for decades as well. Whoever gets to nominate the new Supreme Court Justice will have made a lasting impact on this country for decades.

I have to be honest that I have been struggling with this dilemma. I have written often in this column about hypocrisy and here we are -- facing a situation wrought with hypocrisy.

Do the Republicans try to push through a nominee before the election or do they wait and let the next president nominate a candidate? I thought about what I would be writing if the situation was in reverse and was struggling with how I felt about this scenario.

And then the liberals and the Democrats came out blazing. They have threatened to "burn down the house," to pack the Supreme Court by adding additional Justices (if Biden wins) and to make Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia states -- knowing that they would certainly add four new Democrat Senators.

Then I started thinking about what would happen if the situation were reversed. What if it was President Hillary Clinton and Senator Chuck Schumer who were facing an uncertain election? What would they do? Would they take the high road or push it right through?

After thinking about all these things, I came to the conclusion that I can live with my hypocrisy in this situation. The Left has proven over and over that it will do anything to gain power. Look at what is happening around the country and how many of the Democrat mayors and governors are fighting against the radicals seeking to "burn down the house" (literally).

The answer is none or at least very few. They are even encouraging those that riot and loot in the name of protesting. And doing it unashamedly.

And, regardless of what the Republicans do, the Democrats (if they get the Senate) will try to pack the Supreme Court and add two new states to increase their power. So why should we not go ahead and do the very thing that they would do if given the opportunity?

I can't say I'm particularly proud of my hypocrisy but, when I think about what the liberal left is wanting to do to my country, then I can live with my hypocrisy. The opportunity to impact the nation for decades to come does not come along often and I don't think we can pass on that -- for the sake of our nation.

