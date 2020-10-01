The McDonald County High School boys' and girls' cross country teams capped off a busy week with the East Newton Cross Country Invitational held on Sept. 26 at East Newton High School.

The McDonald County boys' team placed 11th out of 15th teams.

The Mustangs were led by Gunner Cooper who finished in 52nd place in a time of 19:43 and Lane Pratt in 53rd in 19:46. Cooper set a personal record by 40 seconds.

Rounding out the McDonald County results were Tyler Rothrock, 78th, 21:13; Cross Spencer, 90th, 21:54; and Ayden Ball, 106th, 24:10. Rothrock had a personal record by 15 seconds while Spencer had a 40 second personal record for this year and Ball had a by 30 second personal record.

Sam Shuman of Spokane won the individual championship in a time of 16:15 while Carthage claimed the team title.

"We beat some conference opponents (Reeds Spring and Aurora)," said coach Ashleigh McFarland. "It was a great meet by all - boys and girls. The most solid we have looked as a group all year."

Madison Burton led the girls' team, taking 48th place in a time of 24:23. Melysia McCrory was next for the Lady Mustangs taking 51st in 24:34 followed by Anna Belle Price, 64th, 25:20 and Chloe Sherrell, 89th, 29:42.

Burton had a 12-second personal record while Sherrell took three minutes off her previous best.

Kierstan Potter of Lamar won the girls' race in a time of 19:27 while Webb City claimed the team title.

McDonald County's next meet is a junior varsity meet at Lamar on Sept. 29. The next varsity meet is set for Oct. 6 at Cassville.

Nixa

Cooper led the McDonald County boys' team at the Riann Lubinski Invitational XC held at Nixa High School on Sept. 22.

Cooper was 61st in 20:24. He was followed by Pratt in 62nd in 20:41; Rothrock, 69th, 21:43; Joshua Boles, 83rd, 28:56; and Ball, 84th, 29:16.

Lamar's Joe Kremp won the boys' race in 16:10 while Carthage edged Nixa for the team title.

Price led the Lady Mustangs with a 57th place finish in 25:03 followed by Burton, 68th, 26:00; McCrory, 71st, 27:03; and Sherrell, 79th, 32:37.

Alicen Ashley of Nixa led the Lady Eagles to the team title by winning the individual title in a time of 19:15.