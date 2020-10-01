Brenda K. Gosnell and Terry M. Gosnell to Jenny Fisher and Robert Scott Fisher. Sec. 23, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Hardenbergh Properties, LLC to Lifethought Land, LLC. Sec. 20, Twp. 21, Rge. 31. Woodhaven Sub-division Phase One. Lot 9. McDonald County, Mo.

Kaisha Kline and Shannon L. Kline to Nena D. Sprenger and Dusty A. Sprenger. West Rolling Hills. Lot 19. McDonald County, Mo.

Christine Marie Sumner and Donnie Ray Sumner Sr. to Marie Denise Turner and Timothy Ray Turner. Sec. 22, Twp. 21, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

John Coffee, Leann Coffee, Kevin B. Hardin, Shanna Hardin, Joe T. Allsup and Sherry Allsup to Justin Simpson. Sec. 17, Twp. 21, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Traci Cope and James Cope to Kayla Lester. Sec. 21, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Dennis Lester and Kayla Lester to Kayla Lester. Sec. 21, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Cynthia York and Ernest York to Arisa Field and Adam J. Field. Sec. 10, Twp. 23, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Melissa Leann Corbett and Mark Douglas Corbett Jr. to Jennifer Poe and Jason Poe. Sec. 14, Twp. 23, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

HK Rentals, LLC to Julie N. Schooley and Derek R. Schooley. Sec. 11, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Debra G. Cooper and David J. Coper to Debra K. Davidson and Clyde W. Davidson. Ozark Orchard Sub-division. Lot 149. McDonald County, Mo.

Carolyn Tipton to Lexa B. Tredwell and Allen D. Tredwell. Sec. 29, Twp. 21, Rge. 29. McDonald County, Mo.

K Tre Holdings, LLP to S. Anglin & Associates, LLP. Sec. 5, Twp. 21, Rge. 31. Pinecrest Development, Lot 24; Lot 84; Blk. 1, Lot 7 and Lot 8, Sec. 16. Twp. 21, Rge. 34. Chapman's Addition, Blk. 5, Lot 10 through Lot 12. Sec. 11, Twp 22, Rge. 33. Original Town of Goodman. Blk. 7, Lot 11 and Lot 12. Sec. 4, Twp. 23, Rge. 32. Sec. 8, Twp. 23, Rge. 32. Meadowlark Estates. Lot 17. Ozark Orchard Sub-division, Lot 17, Lot 43 and Lot 45. Sec. 8, Twp. 23, Rge. 32. Sec. 8, Twp. 23, Rge. 32; Sec. 29, Twp. 23, Rge. 32; Sec. 8, Twp. 23, Rge. 32; Sec. 18, Twp. 23, Rge. 30; Sec. 31, Twp. 23, Rge. 32; Sec. 17, Twp. 21, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Village of Lanagan to Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission. Sec. 36, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Ferol Cundiff and Bruce W. Cundiff to Scott Degenhardt. Sec. 32, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. Honey Acres Sub-division. Lot 3 and Lot 4. McDonald County, Mo.

Joyce Gravette to Tammy J. Shahan and Thomas D. Shahan. Sec. 31, Twp. 21, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.