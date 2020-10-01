The McDonald County Health Department reported 25 new positive covid-19 cases and 14 individuals released from isolation this week.

As of publication, the total number of positive cases is 1,152. A total of 1,071 individuals have been released from isolation, leaving 81 still isolated, and one individual currently hospitalized.

The health department also released data that reflects approximately half of the individuals who tested positive for covid-19 were found to be between the ages of 19 and 44 years old.

On Tuesday, Sept. 29, the McDonald County School District announced that one student and one staff member are currently positive for covid-19, resulting in 34 students and 14 staff members being isolated.

No data was released regarding the school of the isolated students or staff.

Due to a limited supply of antibody test kits, the health department is reserving tests for people who meet certain criteria. For more information, call 417-223-4351, ext. 0.

Testing is available at Ozarks Community Hospital clinics, Freeman Health System and Access Family Care in Anderson, and at the McDonald County Health Department. Each facility has different times and days for availability, so those wishing to be tested are asked to call ahead and schedule an appointment.

• Pineville Ozarks Community Hospital: 417-223-4290, by appointment.

• Noel Ozarks Community Hospital: 417-475-6151, by appointment.

• McDonald County Health Department: 417-223-4351, by appointment, for the uninsured.

• Access Family Care: 417-845-8300, every Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m., by appointment.

• Freeman Clinic of Anderson: 417-845-0545, must be symptomatic, by appointment.